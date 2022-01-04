Elevāt E-Track provides a streamlined asset tracking solution that delivers geolocation, in-service time, geofencing, track and trace, and conditional maintenance for as little as $9 per month.

Elevāt Announces E-Track Geolocation and Geotracking Solution for Powered and Non-Powered Equipment Elevāt E-Track provides a streamlined asset tracking solution that delivers geolocation, in-service time, geofencing, track and trace, and conditional maintenance for as little as $9 per month.

SEATTLE, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevāt, a leading global IoT connected machines SaaS innovator, today announced the release of Elevāt E-Track , a cost-effective asset tracker for powered and non-powered equipment.

Adam Livesay, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt

Elevāt E-Track keeps track of asset key geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing starting at only $9 per month.

"Elevāt E-Track keeps track of your assets' key geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing so fleet managers can focus on getting more projects delivered faster and safer," says Adam Livesay, Chief Revenue Officer, Elevāt. "E-Track can be seamlessly integrated with Elevāt's Machine Connect and Elevāt EZ for a complete asset telematics monitoring and tracking solution. While an organization may not require much data for basic assets, more complex machines require detailed tracking and reporting. Combining E-Track for basic assets while using Machine Connect for your complex assets, allows you to get a big picture view of all your powered and non-powered assets in one place with lower overall operating expenses," says Livesay.

Elevāt E-Track is designed to provide quick access to geolocation, geo-tracking, and geofencing data to reduce operational costs. It provides a cost-effective solution for less-complex assets starting at $9 per month. The plug-and-play solution is easy to install and begins transmitting immediately. Geofencing functionality and remote tracking provide more control. Elevāt E-Track can be coupled with Elevāt's EZ and Machine Connect for a full fleet solution to support everything from your high end machines to your simple assets.

Learn more about Elevāt E-Track.

ABOUT ELEVĀT

Elevāt's sensor-driven, cloud-connected, AI-enabled SaaS platform is helping equipment manufacturers, owners and users discover the hidden value of their machines while simultaneously enabling new revenue streams. Visit https://www.elevat-iot.com/ . Follow Elevāt on LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

elevat Logo (PRNewsfoto/Elevát, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Elevat, Inc