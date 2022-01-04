Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Transfer Insurance Agency, LLC

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Orlando, Florida-based Risk Transfer Insurance Agency, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000, Risk Transfer Insurance Agency is a full-service commercial property/casualty agency and program administrator offering customized insurance solutions and risk management services for professional employer organizations (PEOs) and temporary staffing firms across Florida and throughout the U.S. Dino Fabrizio, Jennifer Robinson and their associates will remain in their current location under the direction of Peter Doyle, head of Gallagher's Southeast region retail property/casualty brokerage operations, and Chris Leisz, head of RPS Signature Programs of Risk Placement Services, Inc., Gallagher's U.S. wholesale brokerage, binding authority and programs division.

"Risk Transfer Insurance Agency is a well-known agency with deep expertise in the growing PEO industry that will complement Gallagher's existing strengths in that area," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Dino, Jennifer and their team to Gallagher."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

