RaySearch's CEO sells shares - remains long-term shareholder

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch's founder and CEO, Johan Löf, has sold 100,000 Class B shares in RaySearch Laboratories (publ) AB during the period of December 27-31, 2021. Johan Löf remains a long-term shareholder of RaySearch. After the transaction, Johan Löf owns 6,243,084 Class A shares and 318,393 Class B shares, corresponding to 19.1 percent of the total numer of shares and 56.8 percent of the total number of votes in the company.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Due to private financial reasons I have decided to sell a small portion of my holding in RaySearch. I remain committed with continued strong confidence in RaySearch's future. We have many exciting opprtunities ahead of us and I look forward to leading and developing RaySearch towards our strategic goals."

The transaction has been reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.



