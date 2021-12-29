SMP Nutra Donates To A Local Food Drive For The Holiday Season

BRENTWOOD, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Supplement Manufacturing Partners proudly partnered with a member of one of the nation's largest hunger relief organizations, Island Harvest Food Bank, this holiday season to donate food for those who may need.

Every year, some families worry about how and what they will be able to put on the table for holiday dinners, SMP Cares is an initiative created to help those in the community however they may need, this year SMP Nutra donated to the Island Harvest food bank, with the goal of helping families celebrate thanksgiving with a table full of food.

This was the first time SMP Cares donated food to a food bank, however, this food drive was a success as SMP was told their contributions will help dozens of families in the Long Island community have a more nutritious, full table for their thanksgiving dinners.

SMP Nutra would like to thank the team at Island Harvest for all their contributions to the members of the community and for providing the opportunity for SMP Nutra to work with them in the goal of enriching thanksgiving dinners for many members of the community.

SMP Cares will continue to give back to the community in these hard times, SMP Nutra looks forward to their next project and wishes everyone to have a happy and healthy holiday season.

