Crunchfish premieres weekly webinar series on January 7th, 2022 - SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") a listed tech company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market premieres a new webinar series on January 7th, 2022, that will air every Friday at 8 am CET. The webinars will always start by a short topic presentation, followed by Q&A and co-creation between the audience and a panel.

"It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change." Darwin's theory of natural selection applies also to companies. It is the companies most responsive to change that survive. Crunchfish has a proven ability to adapt technology to make people's everyday life easier.

Crunchfish proudly presents a new webinar series - Survival of the fittest - on Fridays at 08:00 am CET with grand premiere on January 7th, 2022. The webinars will be live and recorded, starting by a short presentation on pre-announced topic, followed by Q&A and co-creation between the audience and a panel. Every second webinar will have a Digital Cash topic, interleaved by either a Crunchfish or a Gesture Interaction topic.

All webinars will be available on our website, our YouTube channel and as podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and anywhere where podcasts are available, distributed from our SoundCloud channel. You can subscribe and never miss when we publish new episodes.

This information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 29 December 2021 at 10:30 CET.

