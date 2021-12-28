Time is Running Out to Win a Home for the Holidays

CLEVELAND, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you feel lucky – don't miss the opportunity to purchase a $100 dollar ticket for a chance to win this year's Home for the Holidays or cash prize.

The 3,138 square foot home valued at $599,000 was built by Mike Kandra of Edgewood Homes. It has four bedrooms, three and a half baths and a three-car garage. It is in the Pine Hill Subdivision of North Royalton. Working feverishly for four and a half months, Kandra opened the house up to the public in early December to rave reviews.

"The modern farmhouse style, the open floorplan, the staging, was amazing – visitors just loved it all and purchased tickets on the spot – if they hadn't already," said Brenda Callaghan, Executive Director of the HBA of Greater Cleveland.

For the second year, the Home Builders Association (HBA) of Greater Cleveland's Charitable & Education Foundation, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana (OKI) and NEWS 5, (WEWS TV) teamed up to create the Home for the Holidays campaign where proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, OKI and the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation (HBACEF).

The goal is to sell 15,000 tickets by 7:00PM, December 31, 2021, and the winner will be announced on the 11:00PM news on NEWS5. Last year's winner, Deborah Rascan from Hinckley, Ohio purchased two tickets on the last week, one of them the day before the drawing.

Make-A-Wish grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter has granted more than 17,500 wishes since it started in 1983.

"Proceeds from the 2020 A Home for the Holidays raffle generated enough money to grant nearly 20 wishes for Northern Ohio kids," said Make-A-Wish (OKI) President and CEO Stephanie McCormick.

Founded in 2012, the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation has provided scholarships for students entering the construction industry and community support on projects including the Greater Cleveland Fisher House, Special Veterans in Need, Homes for Our Troops, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Make-A-Wish.

The latest TV commercial: https://youtu.be/9rXeQ4lM1uY. Tickets are available for purchase at www.HBAHomefortheholidays.org.

