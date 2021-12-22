Redpoint Cybersecurity Bolsters Ongoing Growth with Three Executive Team Appointments

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redpoint Cybersecurity, a military-grade provider of digital forensics, incident response and cloud security services, today announced the addition of three key executives aimed at significantly bolstering the firm's ongoing growth.

Routinely praised as a cybersecurity specialist featuring former nation-state cyber operators, top legal talent and customer-centric tech leaders, Redpoint recently appointed the following new executives:

Baylor Law School's LL.M. Program, where her focus on litigation management is highly valued by general counsels and law firms nationwide. Violet Sullivan – Vice President of Client Engagement – Providing thousands of clients with pre- and post-incident services, Ms. Sullivan's expertise in preparing businesses for cyber incidents and managing scaled breach responses has made her a trusted authority for public and private sector clients, including many Fortune 100 companies. A frequent speaker on cybersecurity awareness, she is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), and also serves as a professor of Cybersecurity & Privacy Law forLL.M. Program, where her focus on litigation management is highly valued by general counsels and law firms nationwide.

Clemson University and previously founded his own firm, ESI Management Services, while also earning CISM, EnCE, PMP and CDPSE credentials. Wesley Ellis – Vice President of Cyber Risk Advisory – With more than 20 years of experience in improving organizations' digital forensics and incident response postures, Mr. Ellis brings extensive expertise in the education, finance, government and IT sectors. He has held numerous leadership and engineering positions at organizations such as AccessData, Aptara Corporation, Guidance Software, CACI International, the FBI and Merrill Corporation. He holds a degree fromand previously founded his own firm, ESI Management Services, while also earning CISM, EnCE, PMP and CDPSE credentials.

Jeremy Leasher – Director of Digital Forensics and Incident Response – With more than two decades of experience in the U.S. Army, Mr. Leasher has served as an information protection technician that also held various digital forensics and cyber architect positions at organizations such as ADTRAN , BreachQuest , Davidson Technologies as well as the Missile Defense Agency ( MDA ), a research, development, and acquisition agency within the United States Department of Defense. LeasherADTRANBreachQuestMDA

"Redpoint prides itself on offering a vastly diverse leadership team that brings together an unmatched combination of legal and technical experts," said Russell Safirstein, President and CEO at Redpoint Cybersecurity. "Wesley, Violet and Jeremy stand as the latest additions to a power-packed executive team that is rooted in customer service and positioned to expertly combat some of the most challenging cybersecurity and digital forensics hurdles."

About Redpoint Cybersecurity

Redpoint's professionals have decades of experience in cyber operations and apply their knowledge of the attacker perspective to facilitate efficient, effective and scalable responses to cyber breaches. Redpoint personnel have extensive experience with enterprise risk management and information security and are selected based on their differentiating skills, dedication and focus on delivering long-term, meaningful support to our clients and partners. Cyber resilience is the outcome we help deliver to our clients. Effective cyber resilience includes a human-led programmatic approach and ability to anticipate, withstand and recover from disruptive cyber incidents. Visit www.redpointcyber.com.

