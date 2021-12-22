CMS expands diabetes Medicare coverage to include CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps

DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will expand Medicare coverage for all types of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), including adjunctive and non-adjunctive CGMs. This includes CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps. The proposed rule was finalized on December 21, 2021 and will be effective starting 60 days after official publication.

"We commend CMS for taking action to help more people with diabetes and empowering them to choose the therapies that best meet their diabetes management needs," said Jeff Farkas, vice president of health economics, reimbursement, and government affairs for the Diabetes business at Medtronic. "This is a very important benefit expansion for our customers who have experienced significant clinical and quality of life benefits from their integrated Medtronic insulin pump systems and are now able to receive coverage for all components of their system on Medicare."

This expanded coverage also ensures continuity of therapy for people on certain Medtronic insulin pump systems transitioning into Medicare — including Medtronic hybrid closed loop systems which automatically adjust insulin delivery based on readings from the integrated CGM. Medtronic will continue to offer its CGM Access Discount to all Medicare customers until the ruling takes effect.

"The CMS ruling brings much needed relief for the many individuals with diabetes who, like me, desire to continue on their Medtronic insulin pump as they transition into Medicare. I'm very appreciative of the company's efforts to make CGM as affordable as possible while they worked with CMS to make this a reality," said Terry Weland. "I've experienced tremendous benefits from integrated pump therapy, and I'm thrilled that this opens up access for many more people looking for ways to enhance their diabetes management. CGM technology is important to me and many others like me to help maintain good glucose control and better health outcomes."

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic

Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

* Terry Weland is a Medtronic patient and Medtronic Ambassador.

