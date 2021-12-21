Wilmington Trust Adds Dolly Donnelly as Wealth Strategist to Emerald Family Office & Advisory Services Team

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, announced today that Dolly Donnelly has been hired as a wealth strategist for its Emerald Family Office and Advisory Services division.

Donnelly provides strategic and holistic wealth planning advice to high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, executives, and their families by reviewing and illustrating any current plans, highlighting potential deficiencies, and modeling effective tax and estate planning strategies.

Donnelly's hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust recently announced across its business units. The firm has committed to adding a significant number of new professionals, thus expanding its expertise, and will be doubling the number of its client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Welcoming Dolly to our growing Emerald team brings a wealth of experiences she has in the estate, gift, and tax planning spheres to the work we do for our clients," said Alvina Lo, chief wealth strategist for Wilmington Trust. "Dolly's deep technical expertise and her ability to build connections, will help our clients prepare for the best, and in tandem prepare them for any obstacles that come their way and help them move forward on their financial and wealth journeys with confidence."

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Donnelly practiced law with Boylan Code LLP in Rochester, NY. In that role, she specialized in trusts and estates and counseled clients on estate planning and administration, as well as income, estate, and gift tax matters. Donnelly also provided guidance on long-term health care, Medicaid, and special needs. Earlier in her career, Donnelly worked in the public sector and with law firms in Washington, DC.

"What drew me to Wilmington Trust was the growing opportunities that the Emerald team is developing to help introduce clients to wealth planning strategies through a holistic perspective," said Donnelly. "Helping clients chart their courses toward greater financial security is a particularly satisfying endeavor for me."

Donnelly holds a JD from the University of Miami School of Law, where she was a member of the Law Review and the International Moot Court team, and a bachelor's degree in international affairs from George Washington University. She is admitted to the bar in New York and Florida, and is a member of the New York State, Monroe County, and Florida Bar Associations. Donnelly was named to the 2021 and 2022 editions of "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch" for her work in trusts and estates.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Pat Fitzgibbons, Senior Public Relations Manager, Wilmington Trust

Pfitzgibbons@mtb.com

