Verdi Oncology Announces New Hires to Support Community Oncology

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdi Oncology announced today that it has enhanced its leadership team over the latter half of the year with the additions of Bill Herman (CEO), Audrey Soskin (CFO), and Brian Battey (SVP-Strategic Growth). The executives will drive the critical support for sustainable growth of Verdi's uniquely focused network of small, community-based oncology practices.

This seasoned team joins a host of existing business and medical professionals, each with a deep knowledge of the oncology space, to empower innovation in the small practices that the Verdi Network caters to. The organization has strategic plans for 2022 to expand patient access to clinical trials and other innovative oncology care services through the rapid expansion of the Verdi Network, furthering its mission to protect the value of community-based oncology.

Bill Herman, Verdi Oncology's new CEO, said, "As we continue to be pioneers in the oncology space, we are investing in five core components that are central to our Verdi Excellence initiative: patient experience, patient growth, clinical pathways, practice efficiency, and value-based care. In conjunction with members of our Network, our goal is to improve community-based oncology care for our patients and their families."

Patient experience is at the core of the Verdi Excellence program. The program provides resources and support to meet the needs of patients and their families. These needs are further reinforced by Verdi's physician council, which provides key, real-time insights into network leadership.

Verdi Oncology, Inc. is an oncology practice management company headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. Verdi is firmly rooted in the belief that community-based oncology is the best way to expand patient access to high-quality, innovative care. The company invites physicians and practice leaders to join the Verdi Network in a leadership capacity, informing and driving decision-making to protect small oncology practices while prioritizing the patient experience. Verdi is supported by Pharos Capital Group, a physician-founded, healthcare-focused, private equity investor. Founded in 1998, Pharos had over $1.3 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2021 and invests in growing companies that aim to lower costs, improve outcomes and expand access to care.

William (Bill) M. Herman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Bill is a proven healthcare business executive with a history of starting and building successful business units. He specializes in helping oncology companies achieve new levels of growth. Bill's previous experience includes senior and executive leadership roles at GE Healthcare and US Oncology.

Audrey Soskin, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Audrey has over 20 years of experience providing operational and financial support and leadership at various outpatient healthcare companies as well as a background in investment banking.

Brian Battey, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth

Brian has deep experience and leadership in public and private healthcare and technology organizations, with demonstrated success in building high-growth businesses with scalable processes. Brian's previous experience includes executive leadership roles at US Oncology and Raintree Oncology Services.

