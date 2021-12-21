Study conducted by an independent consulting firm demonstrates how Cybersixgill provides dark web data and the tools to analyze it, eliminating need for any skills beyond cybersecurity analysis

Total Economic Impact Study Affirms 311% ROI for Cybersixgill's Threat Intelligence Solutions Study conducted by an independent consulting firm demonstrates how Cybersixgill provides dark web data and the tools to analyze it, eliminating need for any skills beyond cybersecurity analysis

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersixgill , the premier vendor of real-time and actionable threat intelligence, today announced findings from a newly commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting quantifying the Total Economic Impact™ and business benefits enabled by Cybersixgill's threat intelligence solutions. The study revealed that organizations employing Cybersixgill solutions experienced benefits of almost $1.57 million and a return on investment (ROI) of 311% over three years. Benefits considered included ability to address growing threat intelligence business demand without the need to expand staff while growing several facets of their service offering.

According to the study "While underground criminal forums and the dark web are well-known threats to organizations, cybersecurity teams lack the access and resources to collect the data needed to proactively address them. Cybersixgill provides cybersecurity teams with dark web data to enable them to perform threat intelligence analysis utilizing their existing skillsets. The portal provides capabilities such as search, machine learning (ML) alerts and vulnerability ranking to support analysts."

For the analysis portion of the TEI study, Forrester gathered data and experiences from customer interviews to show the total economic impact of organizations that invest in the Cybersixgill solution. The study showed that participants in the study experienced a dramatic uptick in the speed of dark web analysis with both greater depth of sources and more data from those sources in near real-time as well as the ability to shift processes from reactive to a proactive approach. "I don't think that it would be economically or technically possible to provide the access and value that Cybersixgill brings. It would take many more people and years to cultivate. It's tool and capabilities provide great value…" noted one customer.

Key findings identified in the study included:

Avoided staff expansion to meet growing threat intelligence business demand, saving over $820,000 over three years

Dark web offering a positive differentiator and led to an increased close rate according to enterprise sales teams

Breadth of data expanded significantly - Cybersixgill provides more data sources - including social media - more detailed data, and support of longitudinal analysis. Translations have enabled expanded global coverage

Contribution from new offerings as a differentiator earning over $534,000 over three years

"Organizations today are up against threats that are quickly increasing in numbers, velocity, and sophistication. In order to protect themselves as well as their customers' assets, it is critical they ingest dynamic fresh intel that comes with context, available only with the breadth and depth of our extensive data collection," said Sharon Wagner, CEO of Cybersixgill. "Our main focus is to deliver the best intel faster so security teams can stop attacks and fortify their overall cybersecurity posture."

Download Cybersixgill's Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study.

About Cybersixgill

Cybersixgill's AI-driven, fully autonomous threat intelligence solutions help organizations fight cybercrime, detect phishing, data leaks, fraud and vulnerabilities as well as amplify incident response – in real-time. The Cybersixgill Investigative Portal empowers security teams with context and actionable insights as well as the ability to conduct real-time investigations. Rich data feeds such as Darkfeed™ and CVE insights from DVE Score™ harness Cybersixgill's unmatched intelligence to deliver prioritized, critical intel and customized alerts into organizations' existing security systems. Cybersixgill brings agility to threat intel with their CI/CP methodology (Continuous Investigation/Continuous Protection). Current customers include global enterprises, financial services, MSSPs, government and law enforcement entities.

Media contact

Laurie Ben-Haim

Cybersixgill

+972-52-7831911

+1646-300-9549

laurie@cybersixgill.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cybersixgill