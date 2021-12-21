Thomas J. Henry Client Wins $22.5 Million Verdict in 3M Combat Earplug Trial

U.S. Army Veteran Awarded $7.5 Million in Compensatory Damages, $15 Million in Punitive Damages for Hearing Loss and Tinnitus Linked to Military Earplugs

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A jury in Pensacola, Florida has awarded Thomas J. Henry Law client and U.S. Army Veteran Theodore Finley $22.5 million in a lawsuit seeking damages for hearing loss and tinnitus caused by combat earplugs sold by 3M Co. This latest verdict surpasses seven previous verdicts, including a $13 million verdict awarded by jurors to a U.S. Army sergeant last month.

"It is always upsetting to see large, multi-billion corporations putting their profits above the safety and health of their consumers," said Texas Attorney Thomas J. Henry. "In this case, however, we saw 3M Co. take advantage of our U.S. servicemen and women. That is simply unacceptable, and the jury's verdict shows that the people our military members serve will not stand for it."

The case is Theodore Finley v. 3M Co. et al., case number 7:20-cv-00170.

3M Co. marketed combat earplugs to the U.S. military to protect servicemembers from combat noise; however, the earplugs were known to be defective and failed to provide hearing protection. As a result, servicemembers suffered hearing loss and hearing damage.

Thomas J. Henry took immediate action to ensure servicemembers would be able to seek compensation for their damages and launched a campaign to raise awareness of the potentially defective earplugs. Thomas J. Henry currently represents more than 10,000 servicemembers in their claims against 3M Co.

