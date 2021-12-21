Sycamore Partners Acquires Digital Room, a Leading E-Commerce Provider of Customized Marketing Products to Small and Medium Sized Businesses

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm specializing in consumer, distribution, and retail-related investments, today announced that it has acquired Digital Room from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital.

Headquartered in Sherman Oaks, CA, Digital Room is a leading e-commerce provider of customized marketing products to small and medium sized businesses. The Company reaches its diversified customer base through a suite of branded websites, and services customers with its vertically-integrated national production network capable of reaching 90% of the U.S. population with 2-day ground delivery.

"Digital Room has an impressive track record serving the marketing needs of small and medium sized businesses," said Stefan Kaluzny, Managing Director of Sycamore Partners. "We believe the company is well positioned for its next phase of growth, and we look forward to partnering with the Digital Room team as they continue executing on their existing strategy."

"We are excited to partner with Sycamore as we take the next step in our growth," said Michael Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Room. "With Sycamore's support and expertise, we can expand our market leadership and continue to deliver exceptional products and services for our customers."

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Sycamore Partners.

About Digital Room

Digital Room offers a broad array of marketing products for small and medium sized businesses through a portfolio of uniquely branded eCommerce websites, including Uprinting.com, Signs.com logosportswear.com, packola.com, eSigns.com, PrintPlace.com, NextDayFlyers.com, PrintRunner.com, and 48HourPrint.com. Digital Room's focus on providing an outstanding user experience and excellent products has built loyal repeat customers from its base of small business owners, design professionals and marketers.

About Sycamore Partners

Sycamore Partners is a private equity firm based in New York. The firm specializes in consumer, distribution and retail-related investments and partners with management teams to improve the operating profitability and strategic value of their business. With approximately $10 billion in aggregate committed capital raised since its inception in 2011, Sycamore Partners' investors include leading endowments, financial institutions, family offices, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds. For more information on Sycamore Partners, visit www.sycamorepartners.com.

Contact for Sycamore Partners

