Soriano Motori, the different Italian EVs

Perpetuating the success of a family legacy should be most comforting, especially if it comes to relaunching a business after more than 80 years to try to place it in a prominent place in your sector. That is what Soriano intends to do with Soriano Motori, a motorcycle brand founded in 1939 by his grandfather Ricardo, aristocrat, and Marquis of Ivanrey. So much time later, his grandson has refloated the firm, now one hundred percent Italian, focusing on the mobility of the future and increasingly of the present, the electric one.

And not in any way, because Marco Antonio wants to stand out at the most luxurious level of the electric motorcycle sector. A goal of the most ambitious with which it began its journey in 2020. "I was in Miami at a conference presenting a topic about family legacy and business, the light bulb went on and I asked myself, 'Why not?' Now that everyone is talking about TESLA and electric brands that do not have that family tradition like ours, I decided to do it," he explains.

"I started making the initial designs and took out some lines that people gave me valuable feedback," he says. From there came the Giaguaro, a model of sporty and elegant design that has a particularity that makes it special: a double engine with gearbox and clutch. "One of the problems that electric motors have is that there is no change, there is no torque and there are no emotions, it does not have the traditional feeling of a motorcycle. That is what makes our bikes special," he explains.

Melandri, your ambassador

To embrace Soriano Motori, both in its development and in its promotion, the brand has a champion former MotoGP rider, Marco Melandri, as an ambassador. "The future is electric; I like the technology and the project. Marco Antonio has a very advanced look and I like that a lot," says the Italian about his inclusion in the project and, of course, he likes his bikes: "The torque and having an engine with a gearbox is something amazing, I have never seen anything like it. They are heavier, because of the batteries, but extremely easy and natural."

Taking advantage of the fact that he has Melandri by his side, will Marco Antonio be encouraged to get involved in the sport with his company? "We have a circuit that we have bought, I would like to sponsor racing teams and bet on the right driver to bear the name of the brand. And I also want to support women, because there are some who are competing and we must try to help them as an international brand," she responds. But first he must consolidate a project of which his grandfather surely already feels proud.

Marco Antonio Soriano IV and Marco Melandri MotoGP Champion unveiled the SORIANO EV GIAGUARO limited edition to the world at the Soriano Private Event in Milan, Italy Nov 10th 2021.

Founded in 2020, Soriano Motori Corp is the US parent company of the EU division, Soriano Motori Factory SpA. SMC seeks to create a legacy of invention and modernization much like Ricardo Soriano-Scholtz von Hermensdorff did when he established The Soriano-Pedroso SpA in Paris, 1919 and posteriorly R. Soriano SrL in Madrid, 1939 as the First Spanish Manufacturing Company. Well-seasoned EU & US electric propulsion engineers have recreated this motorcycle icon with today’s state-of-the-art tech. (PRNewsfoto/Soriano Group & Family Office)

