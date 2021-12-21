ShowingTime Data Reveals Impressive Year-Over-Year Demand Across the U.S. as Holiday Home Showing Traffic Heats Up Led again by Seattle, listings in 13 markets across the country averaged double-digit showings

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest data from ShowingTime, the residential real estate industry's leading showing management and market stats technology provider, shows that home buyers continued aggressively shopping for homes throughout most of the U.S. in November, driving year-over-year gains in home showings in all regions according to the latest data from the ShowingTime Showing Index®.

Seattle once again led all markets, averaging nearly 15 showings per listing, and was closely followed by Denver, which averaged 13 showings per listing. Orlando, Fla. was next with 12 showings per listing, and four more Florida cities – Miami, Port St. Lucie, Tampa and Sarasota – all averaged double-digit showings per listing. Burlington, Vt., Salt Lake City, Dallas, Manchester, N.H., Boulder, Colo. and Bridgeport, Conn. rounded out the list of top markets.

"Showings traditionally lag during the holiday season, but the data we're seeing tells us that buyer demand remains strong," said ShowingTime Vice President & General Manager Michael Lane. "The fact that every region showed a year-over-year increase indicates that buyers are undeterred by the approaching holidays. It speaks to their desire to keep searching for their next home."

Both the Midwest and Northeast regions saw 14 percent increases in year-over-year showing activity, with the South's 13.6 percent growth close behind. The West saw a more modest 3 percent boost in activity, with the U.S. overall seeing an increase of 12.5 percent in November. Of the cities on the list with double-digit showings, only Manchester, N.H. recorded a year-over-year decline in buyer activity.

The ShowingTime Showing Index is compiled using data from more than six million property showings scheduled across the country each month on listings using ShowingTime products and services. It tracks the average number of appointments received on active listings during the month.

Metropolitan Area November 2021 Ratio of Showings to Listings Year Over Year Change Month Over Month Change U.S. 6.15 12.5% -5.2% Seattle, WA 14.94 18% 0% Denver, CO 13.44 9% -2% Orlando, FL 11.86 55% 0% Burlington, VT 11.85 78% -2% Salt Lake City, UT 11.48 2% 8% Dallas, TX 11.09 24% -7% Miami, FL 10.80 66% -6% Manchester, NH 10.62 -4% -4% Port St. Lucie, FL 10.41 58% -8% Tampa, FL 10.38 32% -5% Sarasota, FL 10.26 54% 0% Boulder, CO 10.13 45% -5% Bridgeport, CT 10.01 23% -3%

