ScholarRx and MeSAGE Release Collection of Open Access Bricks for The New Educator

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Student Alliance for Global Education, or MeSAGE, released its newest collection of Rx Bricks, devoted to "The New Educator." This set of free and open access digital learning modules covers the critical area of medical education.
In the world of medicine, every patient encounter can be seen as a teaching encounter. Medical students learn early on that they must be able to educate patients and their families about diagnoses, lab tests, and treatments. As they become physicians and/or scientists, the opportunities and desire to teach often increase. But teaching is a skill that must be developed.
The New Educator collection was created by an international team of young authors, who designed it for anyone with an interest in teaching and medical education. Topics in The New Educator collection include:
- Learning Principles
- Teaching Principles
- Instructional Design
- Assessment and Evaluation
- Scholarship in Medical Education
- Teaching and Learning in the Classroom
- Teaching and Learning in the Clinical Environment
- Teaching and Learning in the Virtual Environment
- Interprofessional Education
- Curriculum Development and Design
- The Medical Education Curriculum
- Quality Assurance in Medical Education
- Student Involvement and Advocacy
MeSAGE is the largest student-driven curriculum alliance on the planet, composed of student organizations representing over 1 million medical students in over 130 countries. Partners include:
- AMSA: The American Medical Student Association
- AMWA: The American Medical Women's Association
- APSA: American Physician Scientists' Association
- AMSA-International: Asian Medical Students' Association
- EMSA: The European Medical Students' Association
- IFMSA: International Federation of Medical Students' Associations
- Phi Delta Epsilon: The International Medical Fraternity
- SNMA: The Student National Medical Association
- SNO: Student Network Organization
- SOMA: The Student Osteopathic Medical Association
Dr. Tao Le, Founder and CEO of ScholarRx, said, "Through MeSAGE, we are excited to partner with leading student organizations to address educational needs at a global and societal level and help medical students define, build, and learn the key content that may be missing from the standard curriculum."
The first MeSAGE collection was released last year, covering the critical area of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights. Upcoming collections include:
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
- Digital Health
- Social Accountability
- Climate Change and Health
- Health Policy and Advocacy
- Leadership and Management Skills
All MeSAGE bricks are free and open access. Learn more: www.mesage.org
About ScholarRx: ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization currently serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx has developed a revolutionary componentized, multi-competency curricular platform that empowers medical schools and medical student organizations to rapidly develop high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments.
