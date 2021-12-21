Santa Clara University's Online MBA Named No. 9 Top Program by The Princeton Review Santa Clara University's Everspring-supported online MBA rose five spots for a No. 9 ranking in The Princeton Review's 2022 Top Online MBA Programs.

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Everspring's educational partners, Santa Clara University Leavey School of Business, has achieved a No. 9 ranking for its online MBA program in The Princeton Review's 2022 Top Online MBA Programs list, up from No. 14 in 2021.

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services for higher education. (PRNewsfoto/Everspring)

Santa Clara partnered with Everspring, a leading provider of higher education technology and services solutions, to build and launch its online MBA program in 2018. Since then, the program has consistently earned top national rankings for its outstanding academic quality, student experience and career outcomes. In addition to a No. 9 spot on The Princeton Review list, the online MBA recently ranked No. 3 in the Poets&Quants Best Online MBA Programs of 2022, with a No. 1 ranking in academic experience and career outcomes.

Everspring supports the online MBA with a full suite of services, including instructional design, faculty support, marketing and enrollment and student services. The program offers students a unique experience by leveraging the university's proximity to Silicon Valley and access to tech industry leaders and experts, while focusing on the university's long-standing tradition of ethics and social responsibility.

The Princeton Review's 2022 online MBA rankings are an endorsement of quality based on institutional and student survey data from 241 business schools. Metrics considered include academic rigor, technology infrastructure, student persistence, on-time graduation rate, quality of teaching and career outcomes. Santa Clara's online MBA excels in each of these areas, with exceptional student satisfaction ratings of 97% and faculty satisfaction ratings of 96%.

"It is amazing, but not surprising, that Santa Clara's online MBA has again risen in The Princeton Review annual rankings," said Beth Hollenberg, president and co-founder of Everspring. "When we engaged with Santa Clara, we set out to build a high-caliber, widely recognized online MBA that would bring great value to its students. This impressive ranking is continuing proof that the partnership has accomplished that goal and that the program continues to thrive and advance, year after year."

In addition to the online MBA, Everspring supports an online portfolio at Santa Clara's Leavey School of Business which includes a Master of Science in Business Analytics, Master of Science in Marketing and Master of Science in Financial Analytics.

About Santa Clara University and the Leavey School of Business

Founded in 1851, Santa Clara University sits in the heart of Silicon Valley—the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial region. With undergraduate programs in arts and sciences, business, and engineering, and graduate programs in six disciplines, the curriculum blends high-tech innovation with social consciousness grounded in the 450-year tradition of Jesuit, Catholic education. For more information, visit www.scu.edu/business.

About Everspring

Everspring is a leading provider of education technology and services solutions for higher education. Our advanced technology, proven marketing approach, and robust faculty support and instructional design services deliver outstanding outcomes for our university partners, powering their success online. Everspring offers a range of full-service turnkey solutions, as well as standalone fee-for-service offerings, and innovative self-service products that enable universities to establish themselves as leaders in the digital delivery of higher education. Based in Chicago, Everspring serves a growing number of colleges and universities nationwide.

Visit www.everspringpartners.com for more information. Don't just go digital. BE DIGITAL.™

