NASA Awards Systems and Software Assurance Services 2 Contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Millennium Engineering and Integration LLC of Arlington, Virginia, as the awardee for its Systems and Software Assurance Services 2 (SAS2) contract, in support of the agency's Independent Verification and Validation (IV&V) program in Fairmont, West Virginia.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

This is cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with reimbursable task orders. The period of performance is for five years, starting on May 1, 2022. There will be a 45-day phase-in period under a separate agreement. The maximum ordering limitation of the contract is approximately $170 million. The work will be performed at the Katherine Johnson IV&V Facility, Millennium Engineering and Integration facilities, and locations specified in the individual task orders.

This contract work includes specialized system and software engineering and system and software assurance services. These services will be performed on selected systems being developed by or for NASA, as well as other federal, state, and local government agencies, commercial entities, or other organizations and institutions. Services include:

IV&V for Software development projects

Directed projects

Capability development

Project management support

Technical quality and excellence

Software assurance tools support

Software testing and research support

Safety and mission assurance office support

Mission protection services

NASA's IV&V program seeks to reduce the inherent risk in the agency's ability to procure, develop, deploy, and operate software within desired cost, schedule, and performance goals.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NASA