HNRC Updates With Letter To Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

Our company is focused on creating a diversified holding company for its business operations and investment holdings. It is dedicated to increasing stockholder value through developing natural resources with state-of-the-art innovative technologies in tandem with water recycling that are environmentally safe and socially responsible. The company is focused on using a public trading vehicle, to acquire ownership positions in middle market companies over the next three years.

In the last two years, through the difficulties of COVID, the company acquired Houston Natural Resources, Inc ("HNRI"). HNRI has installed its first Saltwater Disposal Unit and currently installing its second unit to be able to increase its capacity for wastewater treatment. The company is also looking at reworking its existing wells and acquiring producing wells.

The company has had an increase in advisory services that it provides to its portfolio companies.

The company revenues have increased by 81% over the previous year and earnings have doubled for the same period to $0.34c per share with a net asset value of $4.00 per share.

As previously announced, the company is currently projecting revenues for 2021 to be $17m and $8m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This would be an estimated $0.43c per share in earnings for 2021. The company is projecting revenue to exceed $23m in 2022 and $10m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The earnings would be projected to be in excess of $0.50c per share in 2022.

The company expects to achieve this through a combination of internal growth, acquisitions and expansion. In addition, the company expects to see an increase in advisory services revenue from its investment portfolio. The company is targeting acquisitions in the $10m to $50m range to increase its portfolio value.

The Company intends to focus on realizing the value on the total of $9.67 per share in assets held by its subsidiaries for the benefit of the shareholders. The strategy may include asset sales, a spin-off of one or more of its subsidiaries and dividends to shareholders.

I am very excited about the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us and am confident we have the team in place to capitalize on it. We thank you for your continued support, and we wish you all Happy Holidays, and cheers to a healthy and prosperous 2022.

Frank Kristan

President

