FHLBank Pittsburgh and PHFA Announce 2021 Home4Good Funding Awards

HARRISBURG Pa., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FHLBank Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency announced today the 2021 Home4Good funding awarded to programs across the state working to reduce homelessness. This year, FHLBank Pittsburgh is providing $2.45 million toward the effort, and PHFA is providing $1.5 million, for a total contribution of $3.95 million.

"FHLBank Pittsburgh is proud to partner with PHFA and our members to provide more than $2 million to 49 programs seeking to end homelessness in Pennsylvania," said President and Chief Executive Officer Winthrop Watson.

Home4Good was created by FHLBank Pittsburgh and is administered by PHFA. The funding announced today will be distributed as grants to organizations that help individuals retain or find housing, provide supportive services to those facing homelessness or address other unmet needs within the existing homeless provider network.

Distribution of the funding in most counties will be overseen by local Continuum of Care organizations. The list of funding recipients is available on the PHFA website.

"The importance of this funding to address homelessness has never been greater," said PHFA Executive Director and CEO Robin Wiessmann. "The pandemic has threatened the stability of many people's housing. Home4Good provides funding to organizations that can help."

Information about Home4Good is available at www.fhlb-pgh.com and at www.phfa.org at the bottom of the homepage under "Resources." Organizations interested in future participation in the program can contact Kate Swanson at kate.swanson@fhlb-pgh.com or Bryce Maretzki at bmaretzki@phfa.org for details.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

As an intermediary between global capital markets and local lenders, FHLBank Pittsburgh provides readily available liquidity, as well as affordable housing and community development opportunities, to member financial institutions of all sizes in Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was established by Congress in 1932 and serves as a reliable source of funds for housing, jobs and growth in all economic cycles. To learn more, visit www.fhlb-pgh.com.

About PHFA

The Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency works to provide affordable homeownership and rental housing options for older adults, low- and moderate-income families, and people with special housing needs. Through its carefully managed mortgage programs and investments in multifamily housing developments, PHFA also promotes economic development across the state. Since its creation by the legislature in 1972, it has generated more than $15.6 billion of funding for more than 184,870 single-family home mortgage loans, helped fund the construction of 138,000 rental units, distributed approximately $191 million to support local housing initiatives, and saved the homes of nearly 50,400 families from foreclosure. PHFA programs and operations are funded primarily by the sale of securities and from fees paid by program users, not by public tax dollars. The agency is governed by a 14-member board.

Media contact:

Scott Elliott, PHFA

717-649-6522 (cell)

selliott@phfa.org

View original content:

SOURCE Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency