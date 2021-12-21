As COVID-19 Testing Takes Center Stage Again, GENETWORx Labs Announces Testing Capacity and Availability to Help Meet Individual and Corporate Testing Demand - To Assist Employers, Consultants Available to Design Testing Programs to Meet OSHA Deadline; Antigen and PCR Tests Available

NEW YORK, MALVERN, Pa. and GLEN ALLEN, Va., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With last week's reinstatement of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's "Shots or Tests" Employer Mandate and the surge of COVID-19 variants across the country, corporations with one hundred or more employees have less than a month to establish a COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated workers. Moreover, accelerating Omicron variant cases across the country have Americans scrambling to get tested before family gatherings.

GENETWORx has performed over 8.5 million COVID-19 tests.

"Early in the pandemic, GENETWORx invested in developing significant capacity for COVID-19 testing."

While lines for testing and lack of supply have made the headlines, GENETWORx, a national laboratory and healthcare services company, announced today that it currently has testing capacity from previous investment in infrastructure to help meet the demand for testing and assist both corporations and individuals.

"We started out as a national laboratory and, early in the pandemic, we invested in developing significant capacity for COVID-19 testing to build on what we already had," said Steven Crossley, Head of Strategy for GENETWORx. "Since 2020, we have been adding tests, services, infrastructure, and technology which has led to expertise and innovation in all areas of the COVID-19 testing space, with particular emphasis in corporate testing."

GENETWORx' specialization in corporate testing includes successful ongoing testing programs at Fortune 500 employers, universities, assisted living facilities, state and government organizations, small businesses and K-12 schools. The company also developed, in partnership with Nucleus Healthcare, an app that ties together all aspects of the testing program in a comprehensive digital management system. The app was built on a software platform called Aura which provides results record keeping and reporting that can be used for managing state and federal compliance requirements as well as allowing patients or providers to easily access test results from an online portal. For more information on GENETWORx corporate testing programs, call (844)277-3284.

Individuals who need COVID-19 testing immediately, with or without symptoms, can order rapid antigen tests delivered to homes or businesses for $49. The DIY COVID-19 test kits are available to both adults and minors with results available while in the comfort of your home within fifteen minutes. The kits contain two pre-filled test collection tubes and two nasal swabs which are sent via complimentary Fed Ex delivery within two business days of order. To learn more or order a test kit, visit our website here.

Additionally, individuals and organizations in New York City (345 Park Avenue South, New York, NY) or in suburban Philadelphia (650 Carnegie Blvd, Malvern, PA 19355) can get tested for COVID-19 at Test Now and Go collection sites open to the public. Each test is administered by a collection specialist and processed by GENETWORx. Businesses can also arrange a block of scheduled tests for their workers at Test Now and Go. Additionally, individuals can book their own Test Now and Go appointments here. These locations offer rapid antigen and rapid PCR tests in under 30 minutes and traditional PCR tests with results in 12-24 hours. Insurance reimbursement for COVID-19 tests is subject to specific health plan terms. GENETWORx can provide an itemized receipt for services if you wish to submit a claim for reimbursement. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit testnowandgo.com .

GENETWORx has performed over 8.5 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic first began.

GENETWORx is a fully integrated CAP accredited laboratory which is certified according to the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) for high complexity molecular testing. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the company also provides pharmacogenomic DNA genotyping and infectious disease testing. The laboratory offers an all-in-one combination influenza/COVID-19/RSV test , a PCR saliva test, and antibody testing for the COVID-19 virus. Please visit Genetworx.com for further information and follow us on Linked In . For media interviews contact: Terri C. Malenfant at tmalenfant@recoverycoa.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Genetworx Laboratories)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GENETWORx