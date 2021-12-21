Capetain Trippy Turns Down $3.8 Million and Announces He's Managing A New NFT Band

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bored Ape, Capetain Trippy, a NFT collector, is now managing a virtual band called "The NFTs". The band has a song "I've Got a Cool Cat Too '' available, making it one of the first NFT bands to release new music. The launch capitalizes on the wave of interest around avatar-based NFTs as they make their way into mainstream culture.

Famous Bored Ape Capetain Trippy Turns Down $3.8 Million and Announces Management of a New NFT band "The NFTs"

"The NFTs'' consists of four virtual characters including the band's manager. The band avatars are backed by real-life band members. One character, Spaceman, is recording artist Ryan Star, CEO of Stationhead, a social audio app primed to be a major player in the web 3.0 space. Another Dr. Capers is Jace Kay, a gifted technologist, who has been pushing the boundaries of virtual worlds for 25+ years. The third band member, Runk, is a talented musician whose character narrative will soon be creatively released.

As 'avatar casting' in comic books and music videos takes off, Jace Kay created the AvaCast platform to push the boundaries in this expanding media space by using it as a digital agent. "The NFTs" will use AvaCast to cast other NFTs in their forthcoming music video. As the owners of these NFTs have the IP rights to their characters, they can monetize them for use in media to earn royalties. This has made The Bored Ape Comic possible, a community-run comic based on the 'Bored Ape Yacht Club' NFTs, where apes were cast in the first and upcoming issues.

Capetain Trippy won the 'Bored-Offs' casting competition, earning him a role in the Bored Ape Comic and royalties from sales. He comments: "We are excited to share "The NFTs" new song with the world. As a Bored-Offs winner, I've seen the power of AvaCast and know how massive the 'Avatar Casting' industry is about to become. We have only scratched the surface of NFTs as celebrities and hope our band helps fuel this exciting digital frontier for artists."

"I've Got a Cool Cat Too" is on major streaming services, such as Apple & Spotify, and will be released with remixes, covers, and a music video, as a limited edition collectible NFT series. "The NFTs" signed with the StereoheadZ Music Club (SZMC), which funded the song's production. Further information about The SZMC and "The NFTs" visit: https://stereoheadz.com/.

