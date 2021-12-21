Blue Star Families, Sleep Number, and NFL Players Team Up to Honor and Support Military Families During Challenging Times

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Blue Star Families and Sleep Number joined forces to honor and support the health and wellbeing of military families across the country by offering solutions for better quality sleep. During this NFL season, Sleep Number - the Official Sleep + Wellness Partner of the #NFL - enlisted the help of partners at the @dallascowboys , Minnesota @vikings , LA @Rams , and Kansas City @Chiefs to surprise some Blue Star Families members with new Sleep Number 360® smart beds as part of the "Thank You, Military" sweepstakes during November's #MilitaryFamilyAppreciationMonth .

The joint efforts ran throughout the month of November, via Blue Star Families' "Thank You, Military" Sweepstakes, where military members and their families entered for a chance to win a Sleep Number 360 smart bed. During November -- Military Family Appreciation Month -- Sleep Number leveraged some marquee NFL players to surprise the winning families with their new beds and give the gift of quality sleep.

In Dallas, Cowboys' wide receiver Michael Gallup helped surprise and honor Army Sgt Isiah Hullett and his family.

In Minnesota, Vikings' linebacker Eric Kendricks helped honor the family of deployed SPC Jordan Otto, whose 5 month-old daughter he has yet to meet.

In Los Angeles, outside linebacker Von Miller helped honor former Marine, and Air Force psychologist, Dr Bo Robertson and his family.

In Santa Clara, local NFL quarterback Trey Lance helped honor Airman Keola Suapaia and his family.

The Henke family of the Army were surprised with a special delivery of a new Sleep Number bed by Kansas City Chiefs running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Each family received a surprise delivery of a brand new Sleep Number 360 smart bed and NFL products.

Sleep Number also generously donated $100,000 to Blue Star Families to support sleep and wellness programs for military families. In 2014, @SleepNumber discovered from our #BSFSurvey that one-third of military children had experienced sleep issues due to their parent's deployment. Providing quality sleep to children and families is core to Sleep Number's mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences.

Since their partnership began seven years ago, Sleep Number has donated $850,000 in funding to Blue Star Families. That has translated to 800,000 military families receiving FREE access to support, events, and resources through Blue Star Families. Additionally, they've facilitated hundreds of giveaways, valued at more than $185,000 – donating products like Sleep Number 360 smart beds and Sleep Well Kits to #MilFams .

For additional photos, visit the link here: LINK

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families builds communities that support military families by connecting research and data to programs and solutions, including career development tools, local community events for families, and caregiver support. Since its inception in 2009, Blue Star Families has engaged tens of thousands of volunteers and serves more than 1.5 million military family members nationwide. With Blue Star Families, military families can find answers to their challenges anywhere they are. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

About Sleep Number

Individuality is core to Sleep Number. Our purpose driven company is comprised of over 4,300 passionate team members who are dedicated to our mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. Our 360® smart beds provide each sleeper with adjustable, individualized comfort for proven quality sleep. We have improved nearly 13 million lives as we strive to improve society's well being through higher quality sleep.

Sleep science and data are the foundation of our innovations. Our award-winning 360 smart beds benefit from our proprietary SleepIQ® technology -learning from nearly 8 billion hours of highly accurate sleep data -to provide effortless comfort and individualized sleep health insights, including your daily SleepIQ® score.

For life-changing sleep, visit SleepNumber.com or one of our 600 Sleep Number® stores. More information is available on our newsroom and investor relations site.

