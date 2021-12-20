Talroo Becomes Official Partner of Austin FC

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin FC announced on Monday Talroo, an an Austin-based data-driven talent acquisition and job advertising platform, as the Club's Official Talent Acquisition Report partner ahead of the 2022 season.

Talroo Logo (PRNewsfoto/Talroo)

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Austin FC and this new way to show our commitment and love for the Austin community," said Talroo CEO Thad Price. "We are so excited to partner with Austin FC and powering their Talent Acquisition Report is a perfect fit for our brand."

Through the official partnership Talroo and its data-driven hiring platform will power the Talroo Talent Acquisition Report, showcasing new club signings to the Austin community and fan base.

"We are very excited to be adding another Austin-based company, especially one that is growing rapidly and having such a positive impact on our community," said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. "Talroo will help usher in the news of new player signings as we continue to grow and improve both on and off the field."

The Talroo Ad Platform (TAP) is a talent acquisition and recruiting platform that connects employers with the ideal candidates for essential workforces, helping put the right hire in the right spot for any organization.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League's 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, $260 million, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin.

Austin FC operates the Austin FC Academy, the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region's most talented young players.

About Talroo

Talroo is a data-driven job and hiring event advertising platform that helps businesses reach the candidates they need to build their essential workforce. Through AI, unique talent audiences, and a pay-for-performance model, Talroo enables companies to find their ideal candidates and reduce cost-per-hire. Talroo has earned a spot on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing companies for six consecutive years. To learn how Talroo can help your organization hire better, visit talroo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Talroo