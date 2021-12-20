Kelley Blue Book Names Most Awarded Cars, Automotive Brands of 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 300 different new models available in the marketplace each year, it can be overwhelming for car shoppers to know where to begin as they search for their next vehicle. To help shoppers narrow their focus and provide an at-a-glance look at the top winners this year according to the experts, Kelley Blue Book recently named its 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2021 and 10 Most Awarded Brands of 2021.
To compile these lists, Kelley Blue Book's experts culled through all of the winners from the company's 2021 awards programs, tallying the cars and brands that were awarded most often. Kelley Blue Book's major annual awards programs include the Best Buy Awards, Best Resale Value Awards, 5-Year Cost to Own Awards and Brand Image Awards. They also factored in the vehicles and brands featured most on the various accolade and 10 Best lists created by Kelley Blue Book's editorial staff this year – including the Best Family Cars, Best Luxury Cars Under $35,000, Best Hybrid Cars Under $40,000, and many more.
"There are many noteworthy automotive brands and vehicles in the marketplace, but ultimately Toyota and its RAV4 won the most Kelley Blue Book awards and accolades in 2021," said Jason Allan, director of editorial for Kelley Blue Book. "Our team works year-round testing and reviewing vehicles, along with examining all kinds of relevant data, to compile our recommendations for the best cars in a wide range of categories – all with the ultimate goal to help car shoppers as they navigate their journey. The standout vehicles are strong enough that they often appear on multiple lists, and the top brands boast lineups full of award winners."
Kelley Blue Book's 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2021
Rank
Year
Make
Model
Sample Editorial Comments
1
2021
Toyota
RAV4
The 2021 Toyota RAV4 is our most awarded car of the year. This 5-passenger
2
2021
Hyundai
Elantra
The roomy 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan is available with gas and hybrid
3
2021
Toyota
Sienna
The 2021 Toyota Sienna minivan is the ultimate family hauler, with room for
4
2021
Jeep
Wrangler
A longtime top pick for off-road enthusiasts, the 2021 Jeep Wrangler can go
5
2021
Kia
Telluride
The 2021 Kia Telluride is a 3-row SUV with all of the comfort and features a
6
2021
Toyota
Corolla
The 2021 Toyota Corolla is available in a wide range of configurations with
7
2021
Kia
Seltos
The 2021 Kia Seltos subcompact SUV has seating for five people and good
8
2021
Toyota
Tacoma
The 2021 Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup can carry a payload and tow larger
9
2021
Hyundai
Santa Fe
The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe midsize SUV has room for the family and all their
10
2021
Subaru
Outback
Standard all-wheel drive and a durable interior designed to withstand
Kelley Blue Book's 10 Most Awarded Brands of 2021
Rank
Year
Make
Number of 2021 Awards
1
2021
Toyota
41
2
2021
Hyundai
22
3
2021
Ford
18
4
2021
Kia
17
5
2021
Honda
15
6
2021
Subaru
15
7
2021
Jeep
11
8
2021
Lexus
10
9
2021
Mazda
10
10
2021
Nissan
9
To see KBB.com's complete coverage of the 10 Most Awarded Cars of 2021, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/most-awarded-cars-2021/. For full coverage of the 10 Most Awards Brands of 2021, visit https://www.kbb.com/best-cars/most-awarded-brands-2021/.
