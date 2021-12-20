Hyundai Santa Fe Wins Prestigious 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award

- Santa Fe Wins 2022 Best Buy Award for the Best 2-Row in the Midsize SUV Segment

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has received a 2022 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award for the 2022 Santa Fe in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment. The Best Buy Awards are the culmination of expert vehicle evaluation and testing of nearly every new vehicle available. The comprehensive process includes an analysis of vehicle-related data, including vehicle transaction prices, 5-Year Cost-to-Own data, consumer reviews, ratings, and retail sales information.

"We are pleased to win the Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Award in the 2-Row Midsize SUV segment for the third year in a row," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "With four distinct powertrains, hybrid and plug-in versions and a suite of the very latest features and technology, the 2022 Santa Fe is a smart choice for a wide range of SUV buyers."

Kelley Blue Book editors noted that the secret to the Santa Fe's success continues to be its overall excellence, thoroughly proven by Best Buy Award wins in 2020, 2021 and now, 2022.

