Coinllectibles™️ Launches MetaMall featuring the Inaugural Fusion NFT™️ by Artist Allan Banford

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain Fusion NFT™️ company, Coinllectibles™️, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings, Inc. (OTC: COSG) is pleased to announce that it will be launching the Coinllectibles™️ MetaMall (nft.coinllectibles.art) on 22 Dec 2021 enabling collectors to buy and sell Fusion NFTs™️. The launch of the MetaMall will also feature the inaugural Fusion NFT™️ by Crypto Billionaire artist Allan Banford for his physical masterpiece "Amsterdam".

Commenting on the launch of MetaMall, Chai Kok Young, Chief Technical Officer of Coinllectibles™️ said, "Our metaverse platform (MetaMall) allows collectors to efficiently buy and sell Fusion NFTs™️ using fiat and cryptocurrency. We recognise that there are distinct groups of cryptonatives and non-cryptonatives who share the same interest in acquiring collectibles. To make their experience more seamless and user-friendly, we will work with various cryptocurrencies to accept their currencies as payment for the Fusion NFT™️ collectibles. In addition, we have also set up a payment gateway which accepts credit / debit card payments for the same purpose."

Noting Coinllectibles' commitment to customer, partner and community, Toby O'Connor, CEO of Coinllectibles™️ added, "The launch of our MetaMall platform is an exciting step to further engage with our growing community of collectors and partners in an enjoyable and efficient way that we hope will bring more great limited edition collectibles to more people. Our MetaMall will also be featuring pieces from an increasing range of artists. Working with extraordinary artists like Allan Banford is a privilege. We are thrilled that the Coinllectibles' Fusion NFT™️ is being embraced as the gold standard in NFTs, bridging the virtual and physical world in art and collectible ownership and enjoyment. The Fusion NFT™️ is a virtual token that represents the ownership of a tangible asset and is the foundation of Coinllectibles™️ metaverse that Coinllectibles™️ defines as a multiverse where the real world interacts seamlessly with the emerging virtual dimensions."

The launch of the MetaMall will feature the inaugural Fusion NFT™️ by Crypto Billionaire artist Allan Banford from his masterpiece "Amsterdam". "Amsterdam" is a focal piece of Allan Banford's Equine series, which delivers a fascinating visual homage to the majestic horse. The Equine series portrays movements and magnificent postures through intense brush strokes, featuring the energy and individuality of these majestic animals enhanced by the detail and precision of the ocular cavity. The painting has been executed on a mahogany wood panel, using oils and acrylics with a generous matt banish, featured on an early 1900s vintage double gold gilded frame.

Amsterdam symbolises freedom and power art and is inspired by the sublime riding horses of The Hollandsche Manege in Amsterdam, the oldest riding school in the Netherlands dating back to 1744. The painting motivates the audience to feel vitalised and encourages focus on one's desired goals. The motion from the artist technique depicts a sense of progress and growth and in the single heroic horse, a sense of victory and triumph. According to Feng Shui masters, they recommend hanging a horse painting with the forward direction heading into a home, as it is a sign to welcome wealth and luck into the house.

Commenting on the collaboration with Coinllectibles™️, Allan Banford enthused "Since world record sell of my artwork "The Lonely Star" for 25,000 BTC Bitcoin back in 2013, "1.1 Billion USD today's price", I haven't been that excited to be a part of a new technology like the Coinllectibles™️ metaverse where the real world interacts seamlessly with the virtual world, bringing the best of both worlds to the art community. Through the metaverse, artists like myself are able to reach out to collectors who may well be very involved in the crypto space and through the metaverse platform, they can purchase real-world limited-edition collectables on the Coinllectibles™️ MetaMall."

The physical masterpiece piece will be privately displayed by appointment only at HyperArt + Art Gallery TwentyCinco, Soho 189, Hong Kong. The original physical work "Amsterdam" Fusion NFT™️ will be exclusively on sale with an estimate from 1000 - 1500 BNB / 450,000 - 800,000 USD, alongside 100 digital NFT copies with a value of 10.88 BNB / 5,700 USD per unit.

More details on Coinllectibles™️ MetaMall and Allan Banford's Fusion NFT™️ can be found on https://nft.coinllectibles.art.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of NFT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its current report on Form 8-K filed on September 17, 2021. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

For media queries, please contact:

Ms Rachel Lim

Director, Marketing & PR

Rachel.Lim@Coinllectibles.Art

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through CoinllectiblesTM, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group currently primarily provides unsecured personal loan to private individuals, with a small portfolio of mortgage loans.

The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is an ACT (Arts and Collectibles Technology) company, which is redefining how the world thinks about art and collectible ownership in the digital age.

Their minted curated Fusion NFTs™️, capture all the rights and independent valuation and ownership of physical arts and collectibles securely underpinned by smart contracts stored on the blockchain.

Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFTs™️ bridge the physical and virtual dimensions of the arts and collectibles market, providing a pleasurable, transparent, and frictionless experience to customers from all walks of life.

Website: www.coinllectibles.art

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Coinllectibles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinllectibles/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinllectibles

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/coinllectibles

Telegram: https://t.me/Coinllectibles

About Allan Banford

Allan Banford's artworks respond directly to the surrounding environment of everyday experiences, unnoticed instances that come alive by his "Laceration" technique, de-constructing the subject to the extent that the meaning is shape-shifted, creating an abstract interpretation that challenge perception and perspective.

His art follows the concept of constant creative evolution, identifying the boundaries between consciousness and reality his creations capture movements, emotions, portraits and, figures revealing an inseparable relationship between dimension and space, this conceptual approach produces unique multi-layered texturised artworks.

The abstract conceptualisation of Allan Banford's art has been portrayed as "Ichi-go Ichi-e" / "for this time only, and once in a lifetime", treasuring the unrepeatable nature of the spacetime theory. For more information on Allan Banford, please visit

Website: www.allanbanford.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/allanbanford

About Coinllectibles™️ Fusion NFT™️

Coinllectibles™️ prides the Fusion NFT™️ as the industry "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a Fusion NFT contains the following on the Inter Planetary File System (IPFS) – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the Fusion NFT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the Fusion NFT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the Fusion NFT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the Fusion NFT™️.

