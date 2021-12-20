BBB National Programs Board of Directors Welcomes IAB CEO David Cohen and Re-Elects Three Members, Including P&G's Ken Patel as Chair

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of BBB National Programs, an independent non-profit organization that operates more than a dozen independent industry self-regulation, accountability, and dispute resolution programs, today announced that it has welcomed a new member and re-elected three others for the 2021-2024 term. David Cohen, CEO, Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) joins the Board in an ex-officio voting capacity.

The three re-elected Board members are:

David Hubbard , Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon

Ken Patel , Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Patent Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company

Mary Sophos , Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association

In 2022, Ken Patel and Mary Sophos will continue in their roles as Board Chair and Board Vice Chair, respectively.

"We are pleased to have a mix of continuity and fresh perspective on our Board of Directors in 2022," said Eric D. Reicin, President and CEO, BBB National Programs. "Our organization will continue to benefit from the leadership of Ken Patel and Mary Sophos, along with the contributions of reelected and continuing board member David Hubbard. We also look forward to David Cohen's service on our board, during a time when interactive advertising continues to grow in prominence."

The BBB National Programs Board of Directors members support and inform the development of new systems of independent industry self-regulation, helping industries moderate conduct to improve marketplace behavior for the ultimate benefit of consumers.

Following is a full list of members of the BBB National Programs Board of Directors:

Ken Patel (Board Chair), Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer and Chief Patent Counsel, The Procter & Gamble Company

Mary Sophos (Board Vice Chair), Former EVP for Policy & Strategic Planning, Grocery Manufacturers Association

David Cohen , CEO, Interactive Advertising Bureau

Luis Xavier Hernandez , Global VP & General Counsel-Data, Privacy & Digital, Unilever

David Hubbard , Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Verizon

Jocelyn Hunter , Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Home Depot

Marla Kaplowitz , President and CEO, 4A's

Joel Katz , Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton

Elaine Kolish , Former VP & Director, Children's Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative, and Principal, Elaine Kolish Consulting LLC

Bob Liodice , CEO, Association of National Advertisers

Carla Michelotti , Former EVP and Chief Legal, Government and Corporate Affairs Officer, Leo Burnett Worldwide, and President, Carla Michelotti LLC

Maureen Ohlhausen , Partner, Baker Botts; Former Acting FTC Chair and FTC Commissioner

Brent Sanders , Associate General Counsel, Microsoft

Michele Totonis , Director Legal Affairs, LEGO

Barbara Wall , Former Chief Legal Officer, Interim Chief Operating Officer and current Board Member, Gannett Co., Inc.

Eric D. Reicin (ex officio), President and CEO, BBB National Programs

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019, BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

