Banner Health and Atlas Healthcare Partners Expand Phoenix and Tucson-Area Footprint With Three New Ambulatory Surgical Centers

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Healthcare Partners, in partnership with Banner Health, today announce the addition of new ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) in Chandler, Tucson and Northern Scottsdale, Arizona. This brings the total to 24 Banner Surgery Centers in Colorado and Arizona for the Banner/Atlas Healthcare Partners Network. The rapid addition of centers has dramatically increased access to high-quality, affordable and convenient healthcare in the region. The need for such healthcare is critical given the rapid growth occurring in these metropolitan areas.

"As the industry shifts towards outpatient care, ASCs play a vital role in providing patients with expert care outside of the main hospital setting," said Banner Health VP of Ambulatory Services Joan Thiel. "This growing network increases accessibility for patients to receive expert outpatient care closer to home. Our unique partnership with Atlas is built on the power of collaboration, with Banner and our physicians working closely every step of the way to create a great culture and working environment."

The three additional ASCs in Banner/Atlas Healthcare Partners Network are:

Banner Surgery Center - Reid Park , which will feature two operating rooms and offer clinical services focused on pain management, ophthalmology, and otolaryngology. It will be affiliated with the University of Arizona College of Medicine and will provide medical students the opportunity to observe in outpatient settings, a crucial opportunity as health systems shift toward outpatient care. Banner Surgery Center – Reid Park will be operational by June 2022 and will be located 1.6 miles South of Banner Surgery Center – Alvernon, providing patients with easy access to skilled care for a variety of procedural needs.

Banner Surgery Center - Chandler , which will have 17 new-to-ASC investment physician partners providing services for Urology, GI, General Surgery, Orthopedics, and Podiatry. It will be equipped with three operating rooms and one procedure room. It is scheduled to be open by the end of December 2021 .

Banner Surgery Center - North Scottsdale , which will be Banner's first ASC in the Scottsdale area, giving residents easy access to expert care close to home. This single specialty center for pain management has three physician investors and is equipped with two procedure rooms.

"Banner Health and Atlas work hard to create a truly integrated partnership with our physicians to ensure the highest quality care is delivered to every patient through our company-wide focus on the patient and physician experience," said Atlas Healthcare Partners CEO Aric Burke. "This continued growth and expansion is crucial to implement Banner's vision for affordable, convenient high-quality care throughout Arizona and Colorado. We are excited to continue our growth into 2022 and beyond."

About Atlas Healthcare Partners

Atlas Healthcare Partners specializes in the strategic development and management of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). In 2018, Banner Health partnered with Atlas Healthcare Partners to develop, manage, and grow their ASC network. Since then, Atlas has helped Banner triple their ASC footprint, increasing its market share and ASC service line offerings. Atlas has a unique value proposition through its commitment to health system integration and physician partnerships. For more information, visit www.atlashp.com.

