Amidst Record Company Growth, Azzur Group Names Scott Mitchell Director of Talent Acquisition

HATBORO, Pa., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally founded in Philadelphia in 2010, Azzur Group, a market-leading provider for life science GxP services, has grown from one location to more than 20 offices and hybrid manufacturing facilities nationwide.

To ensure that Azzur Group continues to attract and develop top industry talent in order to meet unique customer needs, Azzur Group today announces the appointment of Scott Mitchell to Director of Talent Acquisition. In his new role, Scott oversees Azzur's national recruitment team and partners with organization leadership to enhance the development of Azzur's talent pipeline which is essential to overall company growth.

Scott brings a decade of unique experience to Azzur Group specializing in pharmaceutical and life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and professional services. Most recently, he served as a Recruitment Manager with Fidato Partners, LLC. Scott holds a bachelor of science degree in marketing from Central Connecticut State University, and he is currently completing his human resource management certification from Villanova University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the fast-paced, dynamic environment at Azzur Group. Among many other attributes that I'm excited about, this opportunity affords me the ability to leverage what I'm most passionate about–creating lasting relationships built on honesty and integrity," said Scott.

Today, Azzur Group employs more than 500 professionals throughout the United States who provide the life science community with full lifecycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Clearooms on Demand™ facilities, to labs, training centers, and consulting and advisory offices across the nation, Azzur helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their enterprises. With four decades of service to the industry, Azzur is a trusted partner to leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain.

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott Mitchell to the Azzur Group team," said Ryan Ott, Chief Administrative Officer, Azzur Group. "Scott's experience in both life science and professional services will indeed bolster our ability to attract best-in-class individuals who can serve our clients, as well as live out our core values."

For more information about Azzur Group, visit Azzur.com .

