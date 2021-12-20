AMERICAN ORTHOPEDIC PARTNERS (AOP) SIGNS ON TWO NEW PRACTICES IN NEW JERSEY

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Orthopedic Partners (AOP) announced that Atlantic Pediatric Orthopedics (APO) and the Center for Functional Restoration of the Spine, LLC, have partnered with AOP. AOP offers orthopedists an exclusive opportunity to maintain local control, collaborate on national initiatives, and access resources to grow their practices. This physician-owned partnership model fuels value creation, clinical innovation, and orthopedic excellence.

Atlantic Pediatric Orthopedics has two locations serving the Jersey Shore and Central Jersey regions. APO was founded by Dr. Lawrence Stankovits and later merged with Dr. Evan Curatolo, both board-certified and fellowship trained pediatric orthopedic surgeons. Atlantic Pediatric Orthopedics specializes in the musculoskeletal care of children and adolescents. They provide operative and non-operative treatments for a wide range of conditions including trauma, congenital deformities, sports-related injuries, infections and growth disturbances. Dr. Stankovits and Dr. Curatolo use best-in-class practices they acquired during training at A.I. duPont Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. They cover five regional hospitals and are associate professors at the Rutgers School of Medicine.

"We look forward to working with the experienced AOP leadership team to create a national model for orthopedic care that promises to deliver the best in clinical practice," said Dr. Stankovits. "It's exciting to be partnering with an organization that is focused on setting the national standards for clinical value using evidence based best practices," added Dr. Curatolo.

The Center for Functional Restoration of the Spine, LLC has three locations in New Jersey: Shrewsbury, Edison, and Toms River. The practice treats congenital, chronic, and acute spinal conditions under the clinical leadership of Dr. Marc Menkowitz and Dr. Steve Paragioudakis. Their expertise spans from spinal infections, tumors, strains, and sprains to herniated discs, scoliosis, degenerative disc disease, vertebral compression fractures, sciatica, and more. Patients of the Center for Functional Restoration of the Spine, LLC benefit from state-of-the-art instrumentation devices like the Globus Medical ExcelsiusGPS robotic surgery system. The center is one of the few practices in the United States to use advanced technology for spine surgery. In addition to cutting-edge equipment and techniques, the team also offers expert revision surgery for patients with failed back surgery syndrome.

"The healthcare industry is constantly changing. As we manage and expand our practice, we wanted to find a partner to help us do this while maintaining ownership so that we can influence how we deliver industry-leading care moving forward," said Dr. Menkowitz. "We looked at many different opportunities for partnership and found AOP to be the best fit for us. Their model allows us to be a part of a national effort that will shape the future of orthopedic care," added Dr. Paragioudakis.

Dr James Andrews, an AOP Board Member, said these new partnerships exemplify the practices' commitment to clinical value and quality. "Both of these NJ practices are known for their clinical problem solving in their subspecialties. I am thrilled with the growth of AOP and with the practices they are affiliating with."

"Partnering with AOP means you are joining forces with orthopedic surgeons from across the country who are dedicated to delivering the best in clinical practice and growing together," said Dr. Jay Bronner, AOP CEO. "We are thrilled to have these practices join us as we build a new model in orthopedics that will deliver better outcomes while reducing costs."

