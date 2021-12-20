ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF 19 SITES AND 2 NON-OPERATING PROPERTIES FROM PIC QUIK

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today an agreement with Pic Quik under which Couche-Tard has acquired 19 convenience stores and 2 non-operating properties across the state of New Mexico. The assets are owned and operated by Pic Quik, a successful Company originally founded in 1958. The acquisition closed on December 17, 2021.

The transaction includes 19 high-quality, well-run sites located predominantly in Southern New Mexico that are a strategic fit with our existing network as well as two non-operating properties.

"We are very pleased to welcome the Pic Quik locations and team to our Circle K family in New Mexico," said Alex Miller, Couche-Tard's Executive Vice President, Operations, North America, and Global Commercial Optimization. "With this acquisition, we will be able to build on our strong network in the state and grow our mission of making our customers' lives a little easier every day."

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

