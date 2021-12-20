$3,052,000 in Direct Purchaser Settlements Reached with Fuel Injection Systems Manufacturers in Price Fixing Class Action Lawsuit

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC; Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C.; Preti, Flaherty, Beliveau & Pachios, LLP; and Spector Roseman & Kodroff, P.C. ("Settlement Class Counsel") announce that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan Southern Division ("Court") has approved the following announcement of proposed class action settlements with the Aisan, Mikuni, Keihin and Maruyasu Defendants (collectively "Settling Defendants"). The settlements resolve allegations against the Settling Defendants that they conspired to raise, fix, maintain, and stabilize prices, rig bids, and allocate the supply of fuel injection systems sold in the United States, in violation of federal antitrust laws. These settlements are in addition to the settlements the Court previously approved with the DENSO, HIAMS, MITSUBA, and MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Defendants. (The proceeds of the eight settlement funds are referred to collectively to as the "Fuel Injection Systems Settlement Fund").



The settlements affect those who purchased fuel injection systems in the United States between January 1, 2000 and March 12, 2018 directly from any one of the following entities (or depending on the specific settlement agreements, their parents, subsidiaries, affiliates, and joint ventures): Aisan Industry Co., Ltd; Franklin Precision Industry, Inc.; Aisan Corporation of America; Hyundam Industrial Co., Ltd; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.; Hitachi, Ltd.; DENSO Corporation; DENSO International America, Inc.; DENSO International Korea Corporation (f/k/a separately as DENSO International Korea Corporation and DENSO Korea Automotive Corporation); Hitachi Astemo, Ltd. (f/k/a Keihin Corporation); Hitachi Astemo Indiana, Inc. (f/k/a Keihin North America, Inc.); Maruyasu Industries Co., Ltd.; Mikuni Corporation; Mikuni American Corporation; MITSUBA Corporation; American Mitsuba Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric US Holdings, Inc.; Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc.; Robert Bosch GmbH; Bosch Electrical Drives Co., Ltd.; Robert Bosch LLC



A hearing will be held on March 10, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., before the Honorable Sean F. Cox, United States District Judge, at the Theodore Levin United States Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226, Courtroom 817 (or such other courtroom as may be assigned for the hearing), for the purpose of determining whether to approve: (1) the proposed settlements with the Aisan, Mikuni, Keihin, and Maruyasu Defendants totaling $3,052,000; (2) Settlement Class Counsel's request for an award from the Aisan, Mikuni, Keihin, and Maruyasu settlement proceeds of attorneys' fees and litigation costs and expenses; (3) the proposed plan of distribution of the Fuel Injection Systems Settlement Fund; and (4) a service award for the Class Representative.



A Notice of Proposed Settlements and Claim Form (the "Notice") was mailed to potential Settlement Class members on or about December 9, 2021. The Notice describes the litigation and options available to Settlement Class members with respect to the Aisan, Mikuni, Keihin, and Maruyasu settlements in more detail. The Notice also explains the options available to members of the DENSO, HIAMS, MITSUBA, and MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC Settlement Classes. The Notice and other important documents related to the settlements can be accessed at www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/FIS, or by calling 1-888-266-9280 or writing to Fuel Injection Systems Direct Purchaser Antitrust Litigation, P.O. Box 3656, Portland, OR 97208-3656. Those who believe they may be a member of any of the Aisan, DENSO, HIAMS, Keihin, Maruyasu, Mikuni, MITSUBA or MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC settlement classes, are urged to obtain a copy of the Notice.

www.AutoPartsAntitrustLitigation.com/FIS

