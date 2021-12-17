- Target guests can shop in stores and online up until the very last minute, once there's no longer time to ship. Guests can get their digital purchases the same day by placing orders as late as 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Drive Up and Order Pickup, or by using Same-Day Delivery with Shipt with a final delivery window between 5-6 p.m., no membership required.

Target Announces Fast, Easy Solutions for Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers - Target guests can shop in stores and online up until the very last minute, once there's no longer time to ship. Guests can get their digital purchases the same day by placing orders as late as 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve for Drive Up and Order Pickup, or by using Same-Day Delivery with Shipt with a final delivery window between 5-6 p.m., no membership required.

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With nearly nine out of 10 surveyed* shoppers yet to complete their holiday shopping, Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is making it easier than ever for guests to get all of their last-minute essentials and gifts in time for the holiday. Today, the retailer announced that guests can place orders via its free same-day Drive Up and Order Pickup services through 6 p.m. on Dec. 24. Whether shopping in-store or online, last-minute deal hunters will find stocked shelves and new deals on thousands of gifts across Target's entire assortment, Dec.19-25.

"We know this is an especially busy time for our guests, whether they are preparing for holiday celebrations or still searching for the perfect gifts for their loved ones," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer, Target. "All season long, our team has been helping guests get everything on their lists. With great deals, convenient same-day services like Drive Up and Order Pickup, and a team that's staffed and ready to help, we're here to make guests' final holiday shopping trips easy and stress-free."

Last-Minute Shopping Made Even Easier

Whether a late-start gift shopper or on the hunt for final holiday gathering essentials, guests can shop in-store, online or via the Target App and benefit from Target's fast, easy and convenient same-day services – no membership required. Years of investments in its team and store operations, including recently announced features to industry-leading fulfillment options, have positioned Target to help guests get last-minute items on their own terms. Here's how guests can shop Target's same-day services and in-store up until the last minute on Christmas Eve:

Order Pickup or Drive Up orders by 6 p.m. on Friday , Dec. 24 and collect your items within a couple hours, no pickup window required. Guests can check Place freeororders by, Dec. 24 and collect your items within a couple hours, no pickup window required. Guests can check here for local store hours.

Place orders via Same-Day Delivery with Shipt and have orders delivered in as soon as an hour, with a final delivery window of 5-6 p.m. on Dec. 24 . Deliveries are free for Shipt members or $9.99 per order for guests without a Shipt membership.

With 75% of the U.S. population living within 10 miles of a Target store, guests can shop at one of Target's more than 1,900 stores up to the very last minute. Most stores will close at 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 and reopen at their regular time on Dec. 26 .

It's Not Too Late to Score Big Savings

As guests finish up their last-minute shopping, they can count on Target for great gifts at incredible prices. Guests can shop last-minute top deals including:

Up to 50% off select toys

Up to 50% off video games

Up to 20% off TVs and up to 40% off home theater accessories

20% off select women's and men's cold weather accessories and boots

Up to 45% off select kitchen appliances and cookware

For all the latest deals and even more ways to save, check out Target's weekly ad, and join Target Circle, the retailer's free loyalty program, to earn 1% on every purchase, plus exclusive deals. Guests can discover gift ideas at every budget and for everyone – from teachers to hosts, pets, kids and more – on Target.com.

Shelves Are Stocked for the Final Shopping Stretch

Last-minute shoppers can rest easy knowing Target is stocked and staffed for the final shopping days ahead of the holiday. Thousands of trucks are making deliveries each day to Target stores to replenish everyday essentials and the season's hottest gift items, so stores are ready for guests to shop. To learn more about Target's investments in supply chain, visit A Bullseye View.

Get a closer look at the retailer's seasonal plans on Target's holiday press hub.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

*An online panel survey of U.S. adults commissioned by Civic Science for Target.

