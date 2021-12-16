Torch.AI strengthens leadership Team, Washington, D.C.-Based Adam Lurie Joins As Chief Strategy Officer

LEAWOOD, Kan., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) powered ultra-high speed data processing—making data easier to use for humans and machines, is proud to announce that veteran national security technologist, Adam Lurie, is joining the company as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). A vital member of the executive team, Lurie will accelerate the expansion and reach of Torch.AI's capabilities across customer segments, as well as oversee corporate development activity, ensuring a mission focused culture remains at the company's core.

"I'm proud to join an organization known for being a trailblazer in AI and large-scale data enablement," said Lurie. "Torch.AI holds a reputation for putting their clients first, while simultaneously advancing the use of AI to improve mission performance. I'm thrilled to help elevate this reputation and further the organization's mission by leveraging my acquisition and leadership experience in my new role as CSO."

Lurie brings 20 years of experience with other renowned organizations in the information technology and services arena, including high-level positions at Social Intelligence, Haystax Technology, General Dynamics Information Technology, and Convergent Solutions, Inc. Most recently, he served as President of Exiger's Federal Solutions division. Lurie has unique expertise in understanding business transition through acquisition, as he was responsible for leading Convergent Solutions through its acquisition by Exiger in 2019.

"I am building a dream team, and Adam is joining a truly special group of people," says Brian Weaver, Chairman and CEO of Torch.AI. "He's a great guy, brilliant business strategist, and has that entrepreneurial hunger we appreciate here. Adam has a proven track record of taking care of people and building businesses by deploying innovative solutions focused on customer outcomes. Leading multiple companies through merger and acquisition activity, Adam also gets how to effectively drive growth and execute forward thinking businesses within their respective markets. His addition to the executive leadership team brings a unique cocktail of subject matter expertise, technology, and federal marketplace knowledge. I am confident his strong acumen will significantly benefit our clients and our people."

Torch.AI recently announced the acquisition of a Department of Defense focused data storage and analysis software company, DataTech, and anticipates additional acquisition activity to accelerate the growth of the company.

"It's getting harder and harder for people to get the information they need from data. As data continues to grow in volume and complexity, mission outcomes are put at risk. It's even more severe when traditional monolithic architectures and legacy data warehousing systems are involved," added Weaver. "Torch.AI software uniquely solves for these impediments. Our teams have the expertise to guide customers through this exciting journey. The companies joining the Torch.AI family provide discreet technology solutions that benefit from the features of our growing data platform. Adam will be leading an aggressive acquisition strategy that complements the rapid growth we've been experiencing, and we have more on the horizon."

