Michigan Association of State Universities Partners with Uwill to Expand Mental Health Support

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Association of State Universities (MASU) today announced a partnership with Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution focused on colleges and students, to provide counseling services to its 15 member colleges and universities. Designed to expand capacity and help colleges meet demand at campus counseling centers, Uwill's solution connects students with a proprietary team of licensed available counselors based on their unique needs and preferences.

"Throughout the past two years, it's become clear that supporting student mental health is a top priority for institutional leaders across the state of Michigan," said Dr. Daniel J. Hurley, CEO of MASU. "As we work to serve a broad range of nontraditional and traditional learners, many of whom are the first in their family to attend college, Uwill's approach and technology will enable Michigan's public institutions to provide on-demand counseling that meets the unique needs of our students."

MASU is launching this partnership after exploring new solutions to support mental health needs across its member campuses, which serve a diverse population of more than 270,000 students across the state. Prior to 2020, up to 60 percent of college students reported experiencing significant anxiety, and the pandemic has only exacerbated this issue. According to recent research, more than eight in 10 college students have seen their mental health negatively affected since the outbreak of COVID-19.

"At a time of ongoing uncertainty, state and institutional leaders alike are recognizing the critical importance of mental health support in helping more students persist and succeed in their education," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "Together with MASU, we're creating new opportunities for students across the state of Michigan to receive the support they need to navigate their educational journey."

Uwill's proprietary technology leverages artificial intelligence to immediately connect students with available counselors who meet their unique needs and preferences. The only secure, student-focused teletherapy platform, Umatch offers all modalities of teletherapy (video, phone, chat, and message), and Uhelp provides 24/7/365 emergency access. Uwill works with a diverse cross-section of institutions, including the Massachusetts state school system, the University of Maryland, and the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, to expand their mental health and wellness offerings.

