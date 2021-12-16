InventHelp Inventors Develop Seat that Eliminates Pressure in the Buttock Area (CCT-4544)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "After cosmetic surgeries that lift and shape the buttock region, patients are not permitted to put weight on the affected area for 12 weeks," said one of two inventors from Loveland, Ohio. "This invention gives them a way to sit comfortably rather than having to stand or lie down for the duration."

They developed PORTABLE BBL CHAIR to provide a comfortable place to sit after surgery or injury to the buttocks. As such, it protects against pressure on the buttock region to eliminate pain while in a sitting position. Thus, it helps speed up the healing process. At the same time, it affords support for the hips, buttocks, legs and back. This comfortable, portable accessory is also easy to use and store. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

