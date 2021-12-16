Amazon Product Leader Stephen Benedict Joins ID.me as Chief Product Officer

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me, the secure digital identity network with over 66 million members, today announced Stephen Benedict has joined ID.me as Chief Product Officer. Benedict's successful track record as a product leader and technology innovator focused on personalization will accelerate ID.me's mission of providing trusted digital identity to all.

Benedict brings more than 20 years' leadership experience with major technology companies. In his most recent role leading product management for personalization at Amazon, he used artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to create, launch, and scale new e-commerce experiences.

Prior to his work at Amazon, Benedict led the development and scaling of the cloud computing industry's first fully integrated platform for governance, automation, and visualization of cloud workloads at a venture-backed startup. In other leadership roles, Benedict drove the development and scaling of AOL's flagship messaging product, AIM, and several of Apple's first-of-their-kind graphics and human interface technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephen to ID.me's executive team," said Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. "Stephen is a brilliant product leader and technologist. His deep knowledge of AI and ML, along with his focus on personalizing technology, aligns precisely with our vision to empower consumers to control their own data and gain frictionless access to things they want."

"I chose to come to ID.me because I'm inspired by the experiences digital identity makes possible. ID.me's innovative approach to making every interaction more trusted and secure through public-private partnerships and best-of-breed technology is truly transformative," Benedict said. "I'm excited to lead ID.me's product teams to deliver frictionless and inclusive experiences for our users."

Benedict holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Florida A&M University, a master's degree in computer science and engineering from the University of Michigan, and a master's degree in business administration from Harvard Business School.

Benedict's appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for ID.me. The company recently expanded its digital network to serve over 66 million members and launched an in-person identity verification service in partnership with Sterling to allow more individuals to verify their identity and streamline access to benefits and services.

