GrandView Expands Jet Membership Program with Fixed Pricing Private jet operator still actively selling jet memberships with new benefits as others in industry cut back

BALTIMORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandView Aviation, one of the nation's fastest-growing private jet charter operators, is launching a new benefit for its Altitude Plus Membership program. Members can now access fixed prices on a menu of 70 of its most popular routes and receive additional savings up to15%. The operator has quickly become one of the largest operators of Phenom 300s in the world and is the second most active light jet charter operator in the United States, racking up over 1300 hours per month on its common-aircraft fleet.

GrandView Aviation Altitude Plus Members new Fixed Price Samples from most popular jet charter routes

GrandView Aviation offers two membership rewards programs, enabling its members to earn rewards every time they fly:

Altitude Miles is a free program offering member rewards for flight credits and catering, the ability to schedule and cancel private jet flights flexibly and oneway/empty leg specials.

Altitude Miles Plus members pay $150,000 for an automatic 10% discount on all flights and earn rewards for catering, flight credits and other perks like flexible cancellations where the flight's cost will be credited to the account and $200 catering credit for every flight day. And now, Plus members can take advantage of a fixed menu on GrandView's most popular routes, with additional savings of up to 15%.

"As other private jet operators suspend new jet card sales or curtail benefits, GrandView is actively selling new memberships offering major new benefits," said Jessie Naor, Chief Operating Officer of GrandView Aviation. "Our customers frequently want to know exactly what they are paying on a per trip basis for oneway trips. By providing a fixed menu on our most popular routes at significant savings, we expect strong demand for flights from existing members, and a significant increase in new jet card memberships."

"Current or new members that sign by January 1st will have 2021 rates locked in, avoiding an annual rate increase," said David Posey, GrandView Aviation's Director of Sales. "This is a great time to save on flights through 2022 and start enjoying the benefits of our Altitude memberships."

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Boston, Baltimore, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

