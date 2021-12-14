Choose Wisely This Giving Season: GreatNonprofits Publishes Its 2021 Top-Rated Charity List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatNonprofits, the largest nonprofit review site, announced today the 2021 GreatNonprofits Top-Rated List. The Top-Rated List of nearly 2,500 nonprofits helps donors and volunteers find worthy charities for this Season of Giving. Nearly 2,500 nonprofits won the coveted GreatNonprofits Top-Rated badge and made the list by maintaining positive community-based ratings throughout the year.

GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Logo

This year's list is the largest ever Top-Rated list from GreatNonprofits.

The end of the year is when most Americans donate and volunteer for nonprofits. Charitable giving reached a record-setting $475 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach nearly $500 billion this year. Additionally, one in four Americans will volunteer their time.

Unlike other charity awards, the Top-Rated award winners were selected entirely by people who have had direct experience with the nonprofit as volunteers, donors, or those who have been helped by the nonprofit. "This way, charities get valuable feedback from the public they serve," says GreatNonprofits' founder and CEO, Perla Ni. "And with community feedback on the rise, what better way to understand the nonprofits and charities making a difference on the ground than from the people who experience it?"

One of the charities that made the list is Hunger Fight. Hunger Fight is a nonprofit providing meals and Covid relief to children, families, and senior citizens. "Hunger Fight has a vision," said one reviewer. "They are able to inspire, mobilize, and effectively reach their goals of feeding the under-served bodies and minds of their community through their efforts. They do so while respecting the time of their volunteers and donors, and by continually motivating them."

The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated List helps people choose wisely this Season of Giving. Ni says, "Volunteers and donors can get inspired and informed by this Top-Rated list. And companies looking to encourage employee giving and volunteering can use this list to increase volunteer engagement during this Season of Giving."

The reviews and ratings span 37 issues such as animals, the environment, education, health, art, and more. With over 5,500 city and issue pages, donors and volunteers can find charities in their cities; whether that's New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and San Francisco or even suburbs like Mountain View, California.

About GreatNonprofits.org

With over 1.5 million nonprofits in the United States alone, how do donors and volunteers find out which charities are making a difference? GreatNonprofits offers a free, easy-to-use website and tools that allow nonprofits to get feedback and hear the real stories of the community they serve. GreatNonprofits applies the power of crowdsourcing to the world of nonprofits, currently providing over 500,000 stories and reviews. GreatNonprofits has received media coverage in the LA Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN and the HuffingtonPost.

