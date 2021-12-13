USO Opens New Center at Fort Hamilton to Serve One of America's Busiest Military Entrance Processing Stations

The newly opened center is part of the USO's commitment to keeping service members connected to family, home, and country from the moment they enlist

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations (USO) has opened a second center at Fort Hamilton Army Post to provide service members passing through the New York Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) with connections to family, home, and country from day one. USO Fort Hamilton will welcome thousands of troops en route to military stations around the world through impactful USO services and programs.

"As one of more than 250 USO centers, this new facility will ensure that service members always have access to the USO from day one," said J.D. Crouch II, CEO and President of the USO. "We are proud to stand alongside our nation's finest as they embark upon or continue their military journey."

The new center will feature the USO's signature amenities and programs, including:

Comfortable places to relax and reconnect while off-duty.

Board and table games, cable TV, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 to help troops unwind.

Computers, printers, Wi-Fi, charging stations, and phones to keep service members connected to loved ones.

Snacks, beverages, and care packages to provide a taste of home away from home.

Entertainment from celebrity guests and complimentary tickets to local sports and entertainment venues.

Military family programming such as fun activities for kids, baby showers, career support, and more.

"USO Fort Hamilton is the fourth center to open in Metropolitan New York and represents the region's growth as we expand to reach more military communities," said Rebecca Parkes, USO Northeast Region President. "New York MEPS processes more than 16,000 military applications per year so we are excited to see this center provide support and comfort on a broad scale."

Funding for this new center was provided, in part, by USO partner USAA. Beginning Dec. 10, USO Fort Hamilton will be open to service members and their families seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Dan Drummond

ddrummond@uso.org

202-243-8621

SOURCE USO of Metropolitan New York