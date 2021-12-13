InventHelp Inventor Develops Bicycle Wheel without Spokes (RSD-173)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Because of my passion for bike riding, I kept looking for ways to improve the experience," said an inventor from Whittier, Calif. "I realized that redesigning the wheel would not only have aesthetic but performance benefits."

He developed a prototype for ONEM to provide a smoother bicycle ride than with conventional wheels. What's more, his new wheel design lowers wind drag for faster speeds to enhance rider performance and enjoyment. Besides that, it protects riders from coming in contact with the spokes, which affords a safer ride for children than conventional wheels. In addition, it is attractive, effective and easy to maintain.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSD-173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

