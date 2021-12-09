Volpara Health a winner at the Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards 2021

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft New Zealand has celebrated the outstanding achievements of its Aotearoa partner network at the recent 14th annual Microsoft Partner Awards. Microsoft is delighted to announce that Volpara Health was a winner in the SaaS category.

The Microsoft New Zealand Partner Awards recognize innovative partners who are demonstrating inventive use of digital technology and are open to all Microsoft partners big and small. While 2021 was a challenging year, Microsoft says its incredible partners have delivered excellent work for their customers that have helped them transform, boost their resilience, or support their customers and all New Zealanders to achieve more. Volpara Health's work to support health providers is a perfect example of this.

Over the last decade, Volpara Health has worked to improve breast cancer screening through technology solutions rooted in artificial intelligence (AI). Healthcare providers rely on Volpara's Breast Health Platform to help achieve high quality mammography images, accurate breast density measurements, insightful breast cancer risk assessments, and streamlined patient management.

Microsoft SaaS and Cloud products have played a fundamental role in supporting Volpara Health's development of the latest, FDA-cleared version of their core AI algorithm. To date, the algorithm has been utilized to assess the breast composition of more than 13.5M women through Volpara Health's analysis of over 50M mammography and tomosynthesis images.

Matt Bostwick, Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand says, "The key criteria for the awards are demonstrating how our partners are empowering customers, as well as demonstrating genuine determination to create better outcomes. It's hard to think of a more deserving winner than Volpara Health, whose innovations with AI to improve breast screening and upskill healthcare practitioners are literally saving lives across the globe. Sincere congratulations to Ralph and the team, and thank you for the amazing work you do."

"We are honored to be recognized for our work as a leader in SaaS and Cloud by Microsoft. This is a great milestone for the company and the result of years of close collaboration between the team here at Volpara and our excellent Microsoft account team. We are excited about the future of our relationship with Microsoft and the tremendous possibilities ahead of us to empower women, eliminate late-stage breast cancer, and ultimately save more families from cancer," said Volpara Health Chief Operating Officer, Simon Francis.

About Volpara Health

Volpara provides an advanced AI software platform that works with a healthcare provider's expertise to enable a high-quality, optimized, and personalized cancer screening experience. From the time a patient enters a clinic to the moment they obtain key results, the Volpara Breast Health Platform collects and analyzes information to better understand a patient's breast cancer risk, while also objectively evaluating image quality and workflow-improvement opportunities. These capabilities are being extended to lung cancer screening. The Volpara Breast Health Platform is supported by numerous patents, trademarks, and regulatory registrations including FDA clearance and CE marking, and is validated by a volume of peer-reviewed publications unrivaled in the breast screening industry.

