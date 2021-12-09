(TGLS) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your Tecnoglass Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS).

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, "Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC." Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, "Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company's reported financial results into question."

Following this news, the price of Tecnoglass shares was down over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether the Company issued false or misleading statements or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Tecnoglass shareholder interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

