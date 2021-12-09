Strong Momentum Continues for CES 2022 in Las Vegas

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® today announced that in the last 10 days, 200 additional companies have signed up to exhibit and an additional 10,000 attendees have registered to attend CES® 2022 in person in Las Vegas on January 5-8, 2022. Cenntro Automotive, HTC, Micron, NVIDIA, TikTok and others are the latest companies to announce their participation showcasing cutting-edge technologies and product launches.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)

"The excitement continues to build as we get closer to the moment where the world's most influential technology innovators meet in person with customers, media, investors and policymakers," said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. "We are thrilled to now welcome over 1900 exhibitors from all over the world to show how tech is improving our lives and transforming industries."

Over 2400 members of the media, have now registered to attend CES in person and plan to interact with brands like Amazon, AMD, Boston Consulting, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, LG Electronics, Magna, Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, Razer, Samsung Electronics, Scosche, Sierra Space, Sony and more. A full exhibitor directory and floorplans can be accessed at CES.tech.

CES 2022 will feature new categories including Food Tech, Space Tech and NFTs. The automotive sector is tracking for record growth and has over 200 exhibitors, a 30 percent increase over CES 2020. Several new companies will be there including TuSimple, who will showcase its self-driving semi-truck, and VinFast, a first-time Vietnamese car manufacturer.

A snapshot of who is coming to CES:

1900+ exhibitors

2400+ members of the media

195 Fortune Global 500 Companies

77 Interbrand 100 Companies

66 top 100 retailers (Based on Twice 2020 Top Retailers)

55% of registered attendees are senior-level

160 countries represented

200+ automotive brands



Safety, security and health are a priority at CES. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the health situation and may announce additional protocols closer to the show. CES was early in announcing attendees must be fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the FDA or World Health Organization (WHO). Those who may be unable to travel to Las Vegas, will be able to access CES digitally. Registration for digital only access opens Dec. 9. The latest CES health protocols information can be found on CES.tech.

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022, with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2022. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For 55 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech





UPCOMING EVENTS

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association