Richmond American Set to Build New Community in Lake County Seasons at Lakeside Forest will offer seven exciting ranch and two-story floor plans

TAVARES, Fla., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on land for 134 future homesites in Tavares.



The land is set to become a new Lake County community, Seasons at Lakeside Forest, which is scheduled to open in winter of 2022. This notable new neighborhood will offer nine ranch and two-story floor plans, including seven from the builder's popular Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsOrlando), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. The Ammolite, Azure, Coral, Moonstone, Pearl, Ruby and Slate floor plans are ideal for homebuyers seeking design flexibility and those looking to downsize without downgrading. They will also appeal to buyers relocating from Orange and Seminole Counties and Metro Orlando in search of more affordable housing options.



In addition, the builder is excited to offer a pair of floor plans—the Copper and the Zinc—featuring the UltraGarage® (RichmondAmerican.com/UltraGarage) at Seasons at Lakeside Forest. This attached, extra-tall garage is designed to house a range of vehicles to accommodate an array of storage needs.

More about Seasons at Lakeside Forest

New ranch and two-story homes with designer details

Nine versatile floor plans ranging from approx. 1,710 to 3,030 sq. ft.

Easy access to historic Mt. Dora and downtown Orlando

Close proximity to FL-19

Abundant open space, trails and a community dock on scenic Lake Harris

Enhanced exteriors available!

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Lakeside Forest will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Lakeside Forest will be located at Royal Harbor Boulevard and FL-19 in Tavares. Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information.

View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.