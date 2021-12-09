New Award to Highlight Best Practices in Workplace Mental Health Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and The Luv u Project Team Up to Recognize Excellence in Mental Health in the Workplace.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health (JHBSPH) and The Luv u Project announced today the formation of the new Carolyn C. Mattingly Award for Mental Health in the Workplace (Mattingly Award). The program's first award submission cycle will launch in January of 2022.

In October 2021, the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine published an article entitled, "Organizational Best Practices Supporting Mental Health in the Workplace." The article, which is open source and free to read, is authored by Asley Wu MHS and co-authored by Enid Chung Roemer PhD, Karen Kent MPH, David Ballard PsyD MBA, and Ron Goetzel PhD. Wu et al. provide scientific evidence supporting best practices for promoting employee mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, which are the foundation for Mattingly Award.

The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently altered the relationship between employees and the workplace, with mental health and well-being becoming a substantial concern. With work consistently recognized as one of the leading causes of stress for adults in the United States, pandemic related stressors and financial insecurity have created heightened emotional exhaustion and increased the risk of negative mental health outcomes.

The Award will be housed at the recently funded National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), Johns Hopkins P.O.E. Total Worker Health® Center of Excellence in Mental Health. In the review by Wu et al., the following eight categories of best practices were highlighted: healthy company culture, robust mental health benefits, availability of mental health resources, workplace policies and practices, healthy work environment, leadership support, documenting outcomes, and innovation.

Businesses that establish a comprehensive culture of health through promoting the mental health and wellbeing of their employees can, in turn, increase worker performance, reduce absenteeism, and achieve lower staff attrition at a time when employers need to hold on to their best workers and recruit new talent. It is expected that the Mattingly Award will inspire workplaces to adopt and implement best and promising practices for achieving mental health in the workplace and showcase their leadership in practicing corporate social responsibility.

