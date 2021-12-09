Neelam Sharma Joins K2 Integrity as Global Head of Business Development and Sales

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Integrity today announced Neelam Sharma has joined the firm as Global Head of Business Development and Sales. As part of the firm's global leadership team, Ms. Sharma will be responsible for creating and shaping K2 Integrity's suite of products and services to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions for the firm's growing global client base.

(PRNewsfoto/K2 Integrity)

"When it comes to understanding the unique needs of our client base, Neelam's vision is second to none," said Andrew Rabinowitz, Co-CEO, K2 Integrity. "Neelam's skill set and expertise will complement the existing strengths of our practitioners and corporate center. Our clients—and our business—will benefit not just from her ability to create systems to streamline our business functions, but also from her experience as a practitioner and her deep understanding of client needs. We are happy to have her on board."

"I am thrilled to join the world-class team at K2 Integrity, in a role that combines my background and experience solving complex problems, managing risk, and expanding client relationships," said Ms. Sharma. "In an increasingly competitive landscape, it is critical for organizations to establish and differentiate their value for clients across the globe. Working alongside Andrew, Jeremy Kroll, and the K2 Integrity team, we will create new value propositions for our business and our clients that drive the future of risk management."

Prior to joining K2 Integrity, Ms. Sharma spent over a decade at PwC in various strategic roles, most recently serving as a director in the firm's Risk and Regulatory Data & Technology practice. At PwC, she supported leading financial services firms with their digital transformations and digital risk and regulatory systems. Ms. Sharma received a B.A. and an M.P.A. from Pace University; a Certificate in Essentials of Marketing from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School; a Certification in Business Analytics from Cornell University; and a Chief Risk Officer Certification from Carnegie Mellon University. Additionally, Ms. Sharma served on the governance committee and as project leader for the Digital Transformation and Innovation Center at Carnegie Mellon University, where she managed emerging technology projects. Learn more about Neelam Sharma.

About K2 Integrity



K2 Integrity is the preeminent risk, compliance, investigations, and monitoring firm—built by industry leaders, driven by interdisciplinary teams, and supported by cutting-edge technology to safeguard clients' operations, reputations, and economic security. The firm helps clients understand and manage risk so they can lead with confidence in a complex world—and build organizations that are safer, more transparent, and more resilient. By encouraging and enabling organizations to act with integrity, we aim to increase trust in institutions and promote prosperity and growth throughout the world.

K2 Integrity represents the merger of K2 Intelligence, founded by Jeremy M. Kroll and Jules B. Kroll, the originator of the modern corporate investigations industry, and Financial Integrity Network (FIN), founded by Juan Zarate and Chip Poncy, former senior Treasury and U.S. government officials responsible for helping shape the modern AML/CFT regime.

To learn more about how K2 Integrity is revolutionizing the management of risk, visit www.k2integrity.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Lindsay Sweeney

Senior Manager, Communications

lsweeney@k2integrity.com

917.243.7395

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE K2 Integrity