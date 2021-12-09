Media Bridge Advertising Elevates CMO Toni Dandrea to Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Bridge Advertising today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Toni Dandrea has been elevated to partner status alongside the agency's founder and CEO, Tracy Call. As partner, Dandrea will take on additional leadership and decision-making responsibilities while continuing her primary mission of inspiring agency growth.

Toni Dandrea, Partner | Chief Marketing Officer, Media Bridge Advertising

"Toni is one of the hardest-working and most genuine people I've ever met," said Call. "She was my first hire, and she's played a huge role in helping me grow Media Bridge from nothing into one of Minnesota's largest ad agencies in an incredibly short amount of time. I couldn't be prouder to call her my friend, and now my partner. To say that she's earned this would be an understatement."

"From the moment I met Tracy and saw her vision for Media Bridge, I knew that I wanted to be a part of it," said Dandrea. "She's been an incredible mentor to me. We've always been complementary leaders who share the same core values. And we have the same mission of putting clients interests first and growing when they grow. Continuing this mission as partners is a dream come true for me."

Dandrea won the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal's prestigious Women in Business award in 2020. She also serves on the board of ambassadors for Be The Match, has given her time on the board for Date for Life/Children's Cancer Research Fund Gala, and served as a member of Gov. Mark Dayton's and Gov. Tim Walz's Interagency Coordinating Council for Children with Disabilities.

Founded in Minneapolis in 2010, Media Bridge Advertising is the fifth-largest ad agency in the Twin Cities and has earned a place on the Inc. 5000 growth list six times in 10 years. With extensive media buys in nearly every U.S. DMA, the company is unique in the industry for delivering maximum value by buying media nationally using a highly localized approach.

