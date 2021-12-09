HistoWiz Strengthens Leadership Team with Key New Hires

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoWiz, the leading digital histopathology service company, today announced the addition of three key individuals to its leadership team. The appointments are a result of the company's recent $32 million Series A financing to scale its operations and accelerate its growth in the preclinical histopathology market.

Julie Teruya-Feldstein, MD, Chief Pathologist, was the Director of Hematopathology and Immunohistochemistry at MSKCC for over 15 years, and most recently served as Professor of Hematopathology at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. She has established protocols for numerous phenotypic biomarkers and interpreted histopathology morphologic studies ranging from murine to in vivo human xenograft and transplantation models, resulting in over 200 peer-reviewed publications. Dr. Feldstein was named to The Pathologist's Power List in 2020 and is a member of USCAP, CAP, ASH and several editorial, grant review, and advisory boards. Dr. Feldstein will manage HistoWiz's telepathology services provided by a growing network of board-certified pathologists. "HistoWiz leads a new wave of digital pathology and I'm excited to take part in this journey to equip researchers with expert-assisted histopathology and diagnosis," said Dr. Julie Feldstein.

Robert Kelley, VP of Sales and Marketing, brings nearly two decades of sales leadership and expertise in medical diagnostics, including surgical oncology/pathology, life sciences and telemedicine. He most recently led the commercialization efforts as VP of Sales and Marketing for 11 years at Caliber ID, which provides cellular imaging solutions for clinical diagnostics and preclinical research. At HistoWiz, Robert will bolster relationships, strategize partnerships, and help launch HistoWiz services and solutions into the preclinical market. "It is a rare opportunity to join an innovative company with incredible potential to scale in a technical market. Being in the field, I can see that the demand is real. I would like to leverage our team and services to establish the HistoWiz brand as the default leader in this field," he said.

Ron Burkey, MS, Senior QA Manager, brings over 20 years of industry experience in research settings having worked at both sponsors and CROs including Battelle, Lonza, and Boehringer Ingelheim. He is an expert in Good Laboratory Practice and has his RQAP-GLP and CQA certificates from SQA and ASQ. Ron has led his teams to pass multiple FDA audits and has reviewed study reports for submission to US and foreign agencies. He will strengthen the Quality Assurance Unit operations at HistoWiz and play a key role in the establishment of a GLP compliant lab in Miami, Florida. "I'm committed to bringing our quality to the next level. This high level of energy, excitement and expertise is an incredible formula," Ron said.

"This next step into the age of digital pathology requires a team of the highest caliber and I am confident that these individuals will bring their domain expertise to better serve our clients," said Dr. Ke Cheng, CEO and Founder of HistoWiz.

About HistoWiz

HistoWiz automates histopathology with rapid turnaround time for researchers in academia, biotech and pharma. The company processes tissue specimens and digitizes the results, hosting client's data on a proprietary platform, PathologyMapTM. This online platform contains the largest collection of preclinical pathology data crowdsourced from the scientific community and the first network of top pathologists for on-demand diagnosis. Through automation and AI, HistoWiz aims to become the global leader in histopathology to accelerate cancer research and drug discovery.

For additional information: info@histowiz.com or 1-833-PATHLAB

View original content:

SOURCE HistoWiz